Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Sorry we're closed

By Natalie Rayment - posted Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Sorry, Brisbane is closed for future development, please try Ipswich, Logan or Caboolture.

That seems to be the message emanating from the closet NIMBY's in our community.

I say closet because no one admits to being a NIMBY. "I support more development and am happy to welcome people to our city… but could they build it over there?"

Advertisement

They use all sorts of arguments as to why there shouldn't be any more development in their neighbourhood; they've ignored the planning rules, it's too high, there's too many/not enough car parks, traffic is already a nightmare, we are destroying the heritage of our suburb, we're losing our greenspace.

So where are we going to put the 1,300 plus people who are moving to our city every month?

Our population is growing and we know it's not going to stop anytime soon.

Do we keep pushing outwards, spreading out deeper into the western areas to Ipswich and beyond and filling in the space between Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine Coasts?

I'm sure those in our leafy, well established suburbs would say yes please.

But is further sprawl really the answer? Brisbane is already ranking as the Southern Hemisphere's worst city for urban sprawl, sitting close behind its American city rivals – definitely not an accolade we should be proud of.

Advertisement

As a town planner I read a lot of objections and without fail traffic congestion will be one of the top complaints.

But ask any traffic expert and they will tell you a development of 100 townhouses close to the city will contribute less to traffic congestion than 100 single detached homes on the fringe of the city.

Why? Because the people who move to the fringes still work and play in the city and will be more reliant on their cars than someone closer to the city who will spend less time in transit and have more options for public transport.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

This article was first published by YIMBY Queensland.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

3 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Natalie Rayment is a town planner and co-founder of YIIMBY Qld.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Natalie Rayment

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 3 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy