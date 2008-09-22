Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Cricket ball-tampering disease in all of us

By Spencer Gear - posted Friday, 13 April 2018

Steve Smith, Dave Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been banned from first-class cricket for ball-tampering in the fourth test in South Africa, 22-26 March 2018.

Why did they do it? Smith admitted, "We spoke about it and thought it was a possible way to get an advantage … poor choice and, yeah, we're deeply regrettable". Bancroft admitted, 'I saw an opportunity to potentially use some tape and get some granules from the rough patches of the wicket and try to change the ball condition'.

It is easy to pass this off as a violation of cricket's rules and not being in 'the spirit of the game'. Also, there have been other ball-tampering incidents with less punishment than for Smith, Warner and Bancroft.

Advertisement

The bigger problem

I have not read the mainstream media's diagnosis of what I consider is the greater infection. It runs through many sports. Rugby league uses the sin bin, as do rugby union, basketball, ice hockey, soccer and other sports. A player is sent off the playing field for a time, after breaking rules of the game that are not serious enough to deserve expulsion.

There's a bigger problem that many journalists will avoid describing because it comes from a Christian worldview. Could you imagine this headline?

We are all infected with the ball-tampering virus

This would not be a theme in the mass media's diagnosis of the cricket crisis as it is an analysis from a Judeo-Christian worldview – and that's too religious for worldly-wise readers.

The prophet Jeremiah blamed the inside of all individuals for the problems we see in society: 'The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?' So, the headline should be: 'A deceitful heart is real problem for Australian cricketers'. Proverbs 4:23 nails the reason for the crisis not only for cricket, 'Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it'.

It is a major problem for the whole human race. Not one person is exempt from the ball-tampering 'virus'.

We see it openly in the Nazi Holocaust, Stalin and Mao's genocides, terrorism and mass shootings around the world, lies, bullying, theft and adultery. It runs through every human being from infancy to old age.

Advertisement

The cricketers need consequences BUT….

I urge you not to single out the banned Australian cricketers for their deceitful actions. The core problem is devastating for all human beings. The Aussie cricketers provide one more visible example of this evil heart.

This predicament of what is behind ball-tampering runs through us and it springs from the heart. The prophet Jeremiah and the wise man of Proverbs dealt with.…

The heart of the matter

The source of all human difficulties is the total inner being of a person, including reasoning and the will. It's a comprehensive internal wickedness (depravity) that is the root problem. The heart is more corrupt and incurable – from a human perspective.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  8. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

7 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Spencer Gear PhD is a retired counselling manager, independent researcher, Christian minister and freelance writer living in Brisbane Qld.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Spencer Gear

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Spencer Gear
Article Tools
Comment 7 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy