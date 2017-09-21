Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Folau, ball tampering, protection for religious belief

By Graham Young - posted Wednesday, 11 April 2018

The Israel Folau case is about more than “inclusion”. It is about religious belief, honesty, integrity, the corruption of sport by commerce, the corruption of commerce by personal interest, and the duty of individuals to stay true to their own moral code, even against overwhelming pressure.

Australia is still reeling from cricket’s ball-tampering scandal, where dishonesty, winning-at-all-costs and caving to peer-group pressure, were on display to the nation’s shame.

Qantas and Rugby Australia are repeating these mistakes.

Advertisement

Israel Folau has a legitimate right to his own views. In this case they are theological views that are held by significant numbers of not just Christians but Muslims, Jews and Hindus as well.

Australia’s legal protection for religious belief is lacking, and Folau’s case is an example of why it needs to be strengthened (see our submission to the Ruddock Panel on Religious Freedom).

But even without legal protections Rugby Australia should respect Folau’s right to freedom of religious belief. They haven’t done that, even though they’ve decided to take no action for now. The mere act of calling him in is intimidation and has no place in Australian society.

It is clear that Australians see sport as more than winning – they demand character of their sportsmen.

Many schools have rugby teams, not just for fitness, but because this sport is meant to teach life and moral skills, like teamwork, bravery, sacrifice, persistence.

An important element of teamwork is the sort of honesty that Folau has shown in answering a straight question with a straight answer. (He didn’t volunteer his views on homosexuality and the after-life, but someone on twitter asked him.)

Advertisement

You want your teammate to give you a straight answer, even if you are not comfortable with it. That is one of the lessons that you learn from being in a team – you don’t have to agree with everyone on everything, and often the person who does is not a team player, they’re just weak. Weak people won’t be there in the tough moment when the team really needs them.

Ironically Rugby Australia draws its strength from Pacific Islanders, many of whom are evangelical Christians, or Seventh Day Adventists; and Independent Schools, many of whom are Christian.

Yet it chooses to marginalise their values for those of one of its sponsors. So their actions are dumb, as well as unethical.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

10 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Graham Young

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Graham Young
Article Tools
Comment 10 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy