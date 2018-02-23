Support Us!

The common good

By Everald Compton - posted Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Democracy is dead.

Murdered by political, financial and religious ideology inflicted upon us by 'leaders' with closed minds who survive by divisively spreading fear and greed.

It is time for a new world order called THE COMMON GOOD to take over.

It will succeed when decent people, with brains, commonsense and courage, step forward and insist on dramatic and decisive changes in the opposite direction to the insanity of Donald Trump and the woeful wilderness of Australian politics.

THE COMMON GOOD is not new. It has been spoken of and advocated by great thinkers from the beginning of time, but too few world leaders have ever tried to take it up.

Abraham Lincoln went closest when he spoke eloquently of the government 'of the people, by the people, for the people'. However, he failed to mention the unfortunate manner in which 'the people' have greedily handled money.

The undeniable fact is that the greedy have always worked against THE COMMON GOOD and they will not easily give up that which they have plundered and hoarded.

Let me give an example of the problem.

The Chief Executive of every major corporation is expected by his shareholders to work only for them and to win at all costs. They want maximum profits, the largest possible dividend and the highest share price even if this means destroying their competition out in the market place by fair means or foul.

Sadly, this extends to employing the least number of workers that they can and paying them the lowest possible wages for working the longest possible hours in the most economical conditions.

This embraces also the people who are their suppliers. They screw them into the ground, pay the lowest possible prices and then use them as their bankers by not paying them for as many months as they can get away with.

The worst example of this is supermarkets.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

This article was first published on Everald Compton.

About the Author

Everald Compton is Chairman of The Longevity Forum, a not for profit entity which is implementing The Blueprint for an Ageing Australia. He was a Founding Director of National Seniors Australia and served as its Chairman for 25 years. Subsequently , he was Chairman for three years of the Federal Government's Advisory Panel on Positive Ageing.

