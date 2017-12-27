Abbas dumps Trump, embraces United Nations

PLO Chairman Mahmoud Abbas signed his own suicide note after another blistering attack on America in the United Nations Security Council on 20 February.

Abbas told the Security Council:

The United States has contradicted itself and contradicted its own commitments and has violated international law and the relevant resolutions with its decision regarding Jerusalem. So, it has become impossible today for one country or State alone to solve a regional or international conflict without the participation of other international partners. Therefore, to solve the Palestine question, it is essential to establish a multi-lateral international mechanism emanating from an international conference and in line with international law and the relevant resolutions.

Exiting the meeting immediately after thisverbal barrage – Abbas did not hear US Ambassador to the UN – Nikki Haley – giving him this serve:

I will decline the advice I was recently given by your top negotiator, Saeb Erekat. I will not shut up. Rather, I will respectfully speak some hard truths. The Palestinian leadership has a choice to make between two different paths. There is the path of absolutist demands, hateful rhetoric, and incitement to violence. That path has led, and will continue to lead, to nothing but hardship for the Palestinian people. Or, there is the path of negotiation and compromise. History has shown that path to be successful for Egypt and Jordan, including the transfer of territory. That path remains open to the Palestinian leadership, if only it is courageous enough to take it."

Haley was still smarting from Erekat's intemperate "shut up" outburst on 31 January when he also described Haley as "impudent" whilst Abbas's two hour anti-American diatribe on 14 January and Abbas's refusal to meet American Vice-President Mike Pence also contributed to Abbas's public dressing down.

Abbas is perfectly entitled to choose the United Nations path to pursue his agenda seeking to create a second Arab State in former Palestine – in addition to Jordan which comprises 78% of former Palestine. However he cannot possibly achieve that result facing a certain US vetoin the Security Council.

Haley made Abbas's choices and America's intentions crystal-clear -warning Abbas:

You can choose to denounce the United States, reject the U.S. role in peace talks, and pursue punitive measures against Israel in international forums like the UN. I assure you that path will get the Palestinian people exactly nowhere toward the achievement of their aspirations. Or, you can choose to put aside your anger about the location of our embassy, and move forward with us toward a negotiated compromise that holds great potential for improving the lives of the Palestinian people. Putting forward old talking points and entrenched and undeveloped concepts achieves nothing. That approach has been tried many times, and has always failed. After so many decades, we welcome new thinking.

Choosing the United Nations over direct negotiations with Israel will disqualify the PLO from participating in Trump's proposed"ultimate deal" to end the Arab-Jewish conflict - details of which still remain shrouded in secrecy.

President Trump's "new thinking" could see Jordan and Egypt replacing the PLO in future negotiations with Israel to determine the allocation of sovereignty between these three States in Judeaand Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza - the last remaining 5% of the territory of the Mandate for Palestinestill claimed by both Arabs and Jews.

Abbas's "new thinking", claiming Palestinian Arabs are descended from the long-extinct Canaanites, grossly insulted the Security Council's intelligence.

Abbas has committed political suicide dumping Trump and embracing the United Nations. Trump's response will be far-reaching and the consequences dire for those whom Abbas purports to represent.