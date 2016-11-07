Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

People of faith deserve honesty and respect from Australia’s political class

By Greg Donnelly - posted Monday, 26 February 2018

Having been in the Labor Party for many years you get to meet and talk with a number of characters. Some are larger than life. Many of them have strong opinions and it is not unusual to have those views expressed in forceful, dare I say fruity language.

A few years ago The Greens sought to pass in the NSW Legislative Council the Anti-Discrimination Amendment (Equality in Education and Employment) Bill. In summary, if successful, the legislation would have removed certain religion exemption provisions from the state's anti-discrimination act. True to form The Greens dishonestly referred to the exemption provisions as loopholes. Nothing could be further from the truth. The provisions had been deliberately and consciously placed into the legislation by the Parliament. The provisions specifically gave faith-based educators the right to determine who worked in their schools, without being exposed to claims of certain discrimination.

I remember at the time when I told one of my Labor colleagues about what The Greens were proposing he responded in his usual frank language, "Maaate don't worry, the bill won't pass. We have told The Greens to go get f@#ked."

Advertisement

Indeed many other colleagues who I engaged with on the matter provided equally reassuring comments. The comments had two key themes – the bill was nothing but the usual try-on by The Greens and secondly it was not going anywhere; it was a dead duck. The only ones that would be supporting the bill would be The Greens. As predicted, The Greens bill hit the wall.

Now fast forward just a few years to 2017. In the lead up to the ALP NSW branch conference held in July an agenda item was submitted that sought to amend state platform to incorporate a new provision that would read:

"NSW Labor in government will remove exemptions in the NSWAnti-Discrimination Act 1977 for private and religious educational institutions to deny employment of staff or admission of students on the basis of their age, religion, marital status, race and sexuality."

While it was made known to the proponents seeking the platform amendment that it was not acceptable, and was at odds with the party's position of respecting the religious beliefs and convictions of not just hundreds of thousands but millions of citizens in New South Wales, those agitating on the issue threaten to take the issue onto the floor of the conference and debate it. Indeed some even threatened to call for a division thus bringing about an open and public split on the matter.

While those arguing for the amendment pressed their positon right throughout the first day of the conference and into the morning of the second, in the end the proposal was not debated. Instead, what was agreed to by the conference was an amended motion that, in general terms, commits Labor in government to reviewing the state's anti-discrimination act.

A close shave, get out of jail, back from the brink call it what you like. The reality was that around a third of the conference delegates were prepared to vote for the removal of the exemption provisions placed in the anti-discrimination legislation for independent and Catholic schools.

Advertisement

The tail end of 2017 saw the Commonwealth Parliament consumed by the debate about whether the Marriage Act should be amended to enable those with same-sex attractions to marry. In the end the amendments to the Marriage Act passed by significant margins in both the House of Representatives and Senate.

What was more surprising though was the manner in which the major political parties, Labor, Liberal and the Nationals effectively postponed consideration of the issue of the knock-on implications for religious freedom and conscience rights arising from de-gendering the Marriage Act.

To assuage the concerns of some members from his own party and the Nationals, the Prime Minister threw them a concession in the form of a review into religious freedom in Australia by an Expert Panel chaired by the retired federal MP and Attorney General in the Howard government, the Hon. Philip Ruddock. The Expert Panel has sought and received submissions from what is expected to be a large number of individuals, churches and other interested parties. The Expert Panel has also been conducting hearings and other consultation around the country. It will be submitting its findings to the Prime Minister by 31st March.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Greg Donnelly is a Labor Party member of the New South Wales Legislative Council. He has been in the Legislative Council since February 2005. He is currently the Deputy Opposition Whip in the Legislative Council. He is the Chair of General Purpose Standing Committee No. 2 and Deputy Chair of the Standing Committee on Social Issues. He is also a member of the Privileges Committee, the Committee on Children and Young People, the Select Committee on the Legislative Council Committee System and the Select Committee on Human Trafficking.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Greg Donnelly

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Greg Donnelly
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy