ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Why the next oil boom will be fueled by blockchain

By Meredith Taylor - posted Tuesday, 27 February 2018

Big Oil is due for a disruption.

The world's most important industry has been carrying on without any significant changes in its day to day routine for far too long.

But now, the new tech on the block has its sights set on the multi-trillion-dollar oil and gas sector.

It's official: Blockchain technology has infiltrated Big Oil.

The hype behind blockchain has reached a full-blown frenzy. And for good reason.

The technology, which creates secure ledgers for digital transactions and rapidly accelerates the pace at which transactions can be made, has the potential to disrupt every major industry: real estate, shipping, banking and healthcare.

Blockchain is truly revolutionary, and Big Oil is finally catching on.

In an industry that has used technology to reduce breakeven costs to all-time lows, create gigantic drilling rigs run by robots, and even tap reserves located 10 miles below the sea, the oil and gas sector has been slow to jump on the blockchain bandwagon…until now.

According to a report from the World Economic Forum from 2017, a digital transformation has already swept across the energy industry.

Now, blockchain is taking it one step further.

Majors like BP and Shell are making headlines with plans to utilize blockchain tech to completely transform how energy is bought and sold.

Smaller players with big ambitions like Canada's Petroteq are preparing to revolutionize the day to day operations of potentially every oil operation on the planet. Petroteq could utilize new technologies to tap massive new reserves of energy, such as the Utah oil sands, while radically reducing environmental risk.

This article was first published on OilPrice.com.

About the Author

Meredith Taylor writes for OilPrice.com.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
