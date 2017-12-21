Light romance

They stand out within the darkness, some bright, some dim.

They highlight their loneliness by contrasting strongly with an amorphous background of nothingness.

They provide a point of romantic fixation to the aware viewer by being so completely different to their surrounds by reason of their solitude.

Advertisement



They rule our night - they are ….. lights.

Lights of all strengths and purposes, some in the skies, some on the seas, and some on the lands.

The stars and the moon are natural tenants of a darkened world, but man- made lights often stand out because of their very reason for existence.

One of my first realisations of the night's lights came around age thirteen during a wearying, long, overnight mail train journey from Brisbane to Bundaberg with my parents to visit distant (no pun) relatives.

During the hours of wakefulness, I glimpsed the occasional solitary light coming from what I presumed to be farm homesteads set back from the rail line. This was during the wee small hours where no active purpose for that light seemed to exist, making them just tiny beacons burning bright over dark fields.

Later, a more memorable experience of purposeful lighting happened during a rail stop at a tiny country village whose name was unknown to me (but would not have surprised me to learn that it was Bringabaggalong) where a couple of utes had gathered to collect travellers alighting (no pun) from the train.

Advertisement



The romance of the setting was that the sole illumination was a bright street light mounted very high on a long power pole in an untarred street gathering area and casting its radiance downwards to its base, around which the gathered utes had parked. Everything else was darkness.

The romance to me was this arranged joining of travellers, with suitcases replete with the obligatory travel rugs strapped to the outsides, and welcoming, yawning transporters at this luminescent oasis of the night without any sounds other than the gasping of the steam locomotive as it commented on the shouts of greeting for the travellers.

Solitariness enhancing assembly, amidst darkened backdrop.