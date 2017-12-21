Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Light romance

By Ian Nance - posted Friday, 16 February 2018

They stand out within the darkness, some bright, some dim.

They highlight their loneliness by contrasting strongly with an amorphous background of nothingness.

They provide a point of romantic fixation to the aware viewer by being so completely different to their surrounds by reason of their solitude.

Advertisement

They rule our night - they are ….. lights.

Lights of all strengths and purposes, some in the skies, some on the seas, and some on the lands.

The stars and the moon are natural tenants of a darkened world, but man- made lights often stand out because of their very reason for existence.

One of my first realisations of the night's lights came around age thirteen during a wearying, long, overnight mail train journey from Brisbane to Bundaberg with my parents to visit distant (no pun) relatives.

During the hours of wakefulness, I glimpsed the occasional solitary light coming from what I presumed to be farm homesteads set back from the rail line. This was during the wee small hours where no active purpose for that light seemed to exist, making them just tiny beacons burning bright over dark fields.

Later, a more memorable experience of purposeful lighting happened during a rail stop at a tiny country village whose name was unknown to me (but would not have surprised me to learn that it was Bringabaggalong) where a couple of utes had gathered to collect travellers alighting (no pun) from the train.

Advertisement

The romance of the setting was that the sole illumination was a bright street light mounted very high on a long power pole in an untarred street gathering area and casting its radiance downwards to its base, around which the gathered utes had parked. Everything else was darkness.

The romance to me was this arranged joining of travellers, with suitcases replete with the obligatory travel rugs strapped to the outsides, and welcoming, yawning transporters at this luminescent oasis of the night without any sounds other than the gasping of the steam locomotive as it commented on the shouts of greeting for the travellers.

Solitariness enhancing assembly, amidst darkened backdrop.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Ian Nance's media career began in radio drama production and news. He took up TV direction of news/current affairs, thence freelance television and film producing, directing and writing. He operated a program and commercial production company, later moving into advertising and marketing.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Ian Nance

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Ian Nance
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy