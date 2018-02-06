Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Patriotism under threat on Australia Day

By Sean Litchfield - posted Tuesday, 6 February 2018

By nature, I consider myself apolitical. I long ago ceased believing in either side of the political divide. I try to see everyone's point of view.

So on Australia Day, I had some time up my sleeve and was at a loose end on my way to a business appointment in Queen Street in the Brisbane CBD. I decided to attend the Invasion Day rally in the city, which I thought would be discussing the relevance of Australia Day and a potential date change.

Various people were there, including of course indigenous Australians, who quite rightly wanted their voice to be heard on something that is very emotional and important to them.

Advertisement

A small Maori group arrived, with the words "Mongrel Mob" on the back of their jackets, and they then proceeded to do a haka in the gathering throng. I'm not sure why a Maori group would be offended by Australia Day, but perhaps they were simply there to show support for their indigenous brothers and sisters.

There were representatives from the CFMEU, MUA and various other unions in solidarity with the cause of Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders, or at least the activists in that community. Once again, I'm not sure why the unions would find Australia Day offensive, as their objective, as I understand it, is simply to maintain workers' rights.

There were flags of the now defunct Soviet Union on display, with far left groups championing a return to the heady days of Communism. I'm sure many of the victims of Stalinism would take umbrage at that suggestion.

And of course there were representatives of the Greens Party, supporting a cause dear to their hearts.

I stood back from proceedings a little, so as not to give the impression I was part of the group, or that I was opposed. You see, I hadn't made my mind up! Hence, I wanted to hear what everyone had to say.

Within 15 minutes, a gentleman strode up to me and asked me if I was a cop. I answered that I was not, and that I was just observing. Peacefully. I hadn't said a word nor engaged anyone in conversation. I kept as low a profile as I could.

Advertisement

He made a gesture that he wanted to put his arm around me. I didn't want him to and told him so.

So amazed was I at the heady mix of different groups, I took two photos and sent them to my wife.

Immediately, I was swooped on by two members of the plain clothes constabulary, who wanted my name.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

10 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Sean Litchfield describes himself as an ordinary bloke who loves his country.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 10 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy