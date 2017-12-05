Support Us!

The oil information cartel is (finally) broken

By Keith Schaefer - posted Tuesday, 5 December 2017

A determined James Stafford of OilPrice.com just busted wide open an oil industry information cartel that has existed for decades.

Most investors look at WTI and Brent prices at Bloomberg or CME Futures, and figure the oil price is in the public domain. You would be about 2 percent correct, because there are hundreds of different grades of oil, and hubs where it is bought and sold. And they all have different prices.

Since the age of oil began until a few months ago, most real time oil prices were jealously guarded by marketers, who used it to their advantage in the daily multi-billion dollar physical oil trade.

But I'm going to tell you the story of how Stafford and his small team made 18 months of calls, cajoling and ultimately paying for an amazing service you now get FOR FREE. It's a true David vs. Goliath story. And just like in the Bible, the little guy won.

What they have assembled to date is remarkable, and free. You can access it through the link below:

https://oilprice.com/oil-price-charts

This is an incredible and unprecedented collection of information available for the public.

Stafford says that the feedback he has received has been exceptional. With no marketing effort the oil price page is already receiving 40,000 visits daily.

It was an 18 month quest to democratize the world of oil pricing and bust the information cartel that has existed for decades.

A Simple Question – With No Easy Answer

Stafford's quest started well over a year ago when he received a phone call from a reporter working for the Wall Street Journal. The journalist wanted help finding a simple piece of information.

He was writing an article about the African oil industry and simply wanted to know the current price for Bonny Light crude oil (the main benchmark price for Nigerian crude).

This article was first published by Oil & Gas Investments Bulletin.

About the Author

Keith Schaefer is the publisher of the Oil & Gas Investments Bulletin, an investment newsletter that looks at opportunities within the Canadian small cap oil sector.

