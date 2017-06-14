Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

No matter the question, government is the answer

By Stephen Cable - posted Friday, 24 November 2017

In an excellent article in The Australian this week, Nick Cater skilfully dissects the Northcote by-election in Victoria. For those who might not have heard the news, a seat that has been Labor since 1927 went to the Greens. Amazingly, the Andrews government, that seems to have more in common with Che than Chifley, was not to the left enough for this electorate.

Some of the seat’s statistics are quite illuminating. Apparently, there are ten times more teachers than truck drivers and twenty times more university lecturers than brick layers. The most interesting statistic of all however, is that 58 per cent work in the public sector.

It seems that when government workers are in a position to decide, they vote for more government and there is no party more in favour of larger government than the Greens.

Advertisement

It is no coincidence that the growth of government both in sheer numbers of workers and intrusion into every area of life has seen a rise of the big government party vote.

Here in Queensland, we are in the final stages of a state election campaign and in the seat of South Brisbane, The Greens are also within grasp of a win.

The advertising we’re seeing is the normal childish simplicity we expect from The Greens.

Good vs evil arguments, terms like ‘big corporations’ and ‘greedy profits’ or similar are mentioned a thousand times on one pamphlet.

This is followed by promises of utopia for all if only you will let The Greens make all of life’s decisions for you.

There is little mention of the environment but lots of talk about the government running everything.

Advertisement

Cheap housing, cheap public transport, abundant cheap energy (from the government of course) and free childcare. It all sounds great to the naive and those who don’t grasp history and use it as a guide.

Where government advances, liberty retreats. Victoria has been the centre of this in Australia but even a fool like Daniel Andrews isn’t intrusive enough for the government workers of Northcote.

The message is clear, if you want to scale back The Greens you need to scale back the size of government. If we don’t we will continue to feed the parasite that is destroying us.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

7 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Stephen Cable writes for Liberty Works and lives in Brisbane. He has an intense interest in the ideological contest between freedom and control that dominates our social and political discourse. Stephen strongly believes in free market systems, freedom of speech and smaller government.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Stephen Cable

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Stephen Cable
Article Tools
Comment 7 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy