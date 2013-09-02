Comedy of errors - gender and marriage destruction

The people of Australia have spoken. They don't want to keep marriage as it is and has always been for thousands of years, through countless cultures, from time immemorial. They want to redefine marriage. How sad!

The Postal Survey was mailed out to 16,006,180 Australians. Of these, 7,817,247 voted 'Yes'. That is less than 50% (in fact it is 48.84%). So in spite of the fact that less than 50% of the people of Australia voted to redefine marriage it appears our politicians are hell bent on redefining something that can never be redefined.

The first person I rang after the vote came in was a homosexual friend who had campaigned for the 'No' case. I had honestly been afraid for him should the 'No' vote win as the mark of those 'Yes' campaigners who demanded tolerance has been violence and intolerance. He was gracious and magnanimous in defeat and I was encouraged to hear the love in his voice for those who hated him so fervently.

Interestingly, the day before, I was talking to a friend in the music industry. He told me that all forty of his gay friends in the music industry had voted 'No' and they had individually wondered out loud to him who the rainbow collective was? They had never met them nor did they know them. How dare these gay radicals speak so strongly on their behalf without their permission. This was the beginning of the comedy of errors albeit with a touch of pathos.

It would appear the homosexual community was used unwillingly at times as a battering ram against the so called 'capitalist conservatives' by the cultural Marxist elites who have so cleverly infiltrated our educational, political and media spheres.

Roz Ward gave the game away when she told Australia the truth about the cultural Marxists plan to take over Australia, one child and one school at a time, through the Safe School's Coalition program. She would have been much wiser to wait for homosexual marriage to be legalised and then introduce her radical plan to degenderize our children. Instead her overreach became part of an ongoing comedy of errors by the 'Yes' case. The Australian newspaper article headline that said Activist Roz Ward 'hurting' gay marriage push tells the story well.

Roz Ward from the La Trobe University in Melbourne was one of the primary drivers behind the Safe Schools Coalition. Publicly she said that this is all about stopping bullying and suicides, but she told the Melbourne Marxism Conference in 2015 that is was a key part of a strategy to radically change society.

Pat Byrne in his incisive article 'Safe Schools or a Radical Marxist Sexual Revolution' says:

Marxist doctrine says that the capitalist class (the wealthy owners of capital) has used all the main institutions of society – government, the courts, the churches and the culture – to oppress, subjugate and economically exploit the working class. Ward says that as part of this process of exploitation, capitalists have imposed cultural and moral norms around sex, marriage and the natural family that inhibit sexual freedom. Marxism is her solution. "Marxism offers both the hope and the strategy needed to create a world where human sexuality, gender and how we relate to our bodies can blossom in extraordinarily new and amazing ways that we can only try to imagine today, because Marxism has a theory of social change," Ward says. To this end, Ward lauds policies of sexual liberation introduced by the Soviet Union after the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. This included the introduction of "gender neutral language … something that transgender advocates today see as the key demand to the transgender and other advocacy movements. "They [the Soviets] also removed the fixed age of consent…" Echoing this classical Marxist doctrine, Ward paraphrases gay academic Dennis Altman, saying that "the homosexual cannot win liberation without a general sexual liberation." In Marxist parlance, this means that LGBT people can truly be liberated only when all people of all sexual orientations and gender identities have open sexual licence after being liberated from capitalist-imposed conventional morality or biology. Ward's speech puts the Safe Schools Coalition program in the ideological context of a radical sexual revolution to be pushed through Australian schools.'

Mark Latham, in his brilliant essay called 'From Reason to Radicalism: Gender Fluidity' elucidates the deception on the Safe Schools ideology which is core belief of the Australian Teachers' Union and is thus embedded in our education system.

When John Maynard Keynes declared "Madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, are distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler a few years back", he knew what he was talking about. The craziest trend in Australian politics is to teach Neo-Marxist genderless programs in our schools through the Orwellian-named Safe Schools and Building Respectful Relationships (BRR) curriculum. . . Having lost the battle for economic and foreign policy in the 1980s, Neo-Marxists embarked on a long march through the institutions of the public sector, especially universities and schools. Indoctrination programs like Safe Schools, BRR and Start Early are the inevitable result… . . . This is why Safe Schools seeks to eradicate the use of terms like "his and her" and "boys and girls". It believes genderless language will produce a genderless generation of young Australians, self-selecting their sexuality as a fluid identity. Australia's political leaders are sleepwalking into an educational disaster… Anyone who has researched this issue will know we are fighting for the future of our civilisation.

Mark Latham's prescient warning in his Daily Telegraph article on the 29 August that "Same Sex Marriage YES Vote will Open up a Can of Worm's"also showed that the current proposals for same sex marriage were in fact proposals for the de-gendering of marriage and ultimately society. The headline from France in 2012 showed us where this movement for homosexual marriage was going to take us: