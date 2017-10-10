Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

I’m a conservative in the energy business and here's why coal is dead

By Huon Hoogesteger - posted Tuesday, 10 October 2017

With all due respect, Mr. Abbott, you’re wrong.  Energy prices aren’t high because of “wishful thinking” and “green religion” - they’re high because of too little thinking and the wrong kind of religion.

I’m a fiscal conservative. Politically and socially I lean to the right.  And I’m in the energy business.  So naturally, I’d be an ally of Tony Abbott on energy policy, right?  Nope.  I’m anti-coal.  Vehemently.  Here’s why.

Coal may be abundant but it is not cheap.  It isn’t failing as an energy solution because “green religion" has a stranglehold on common sense or the levers of commerce and government.  Coal power isn’t being regulated out of existence, it is being priced out of existence.  We have witnessed an unprecedented drop in the price of renewables and the market isn’t stupid.  We are moving to a zero-emissions future because it now makes obvious economic sense to do so.

Advertisement

Here’s why:

The economics of alternative energy is a coal killer

I’m not a lone voice here.  The Big 4 banks made headlines recently when they announced that they would stop lending to coal projects.  An analysis of the Adani coal project loan concluded it was “high risk”.  And the global head of BlackRock infrastructure investment group, Jim Barry, said this after claiming the Australian government was “denying gravity” on coal investment: “That’s not to say all the coal plants are going to shut tomorrow. But anyone who’s looking to take beyond a 10-year view on coal is gambling very significantly.”

Why a significant gamble?  

In part because we are witnessing an energy revolution driven by a rapid decline in price in the cost of renewables, particularly solar.  The same number of people, 50,000, are already employed in renewables as by both coal industry —and the renewable number will only grow.  Solar panel prices has dropped by more than 300% in just three years. As a result of this price drop, innovative economic models have emerged that can supply free power through solar and generous returns to investors impossible only a few years ago.  There are now large-scale solar projects that can cut power bills in half from day one.  Moreover, much of this is locally generated, meaning the cost of the energy transporting infrastructure is completely avoided.  This kind of micro-generation is supplemented by the rise of solar farms that are generating serious power for communities, power that as battery storage likewise declines in price will be readily stored.  

The risk of coal is not just market-driven, it’s built-in.

Advertisement

Coal has unknown long-term liabilities and they are potentially massive

Is coal today’s tobacco?  There’s good evidence to suggest it is and that any prudent policy must treat investment in coal as potentially as risky as an investment in asbestos, tobacco, or Takata airbags.  

This week’s news about Energy Australia possibly needing to shut a new coal-fired plant because of pending litigation is one harbinger.  If you think an even more damning class-action lawsuit implicating coal producers and energy suppliers is far-fetched consider the Australian Medical Association’s submission for the inquiry into health impacts of air quality.  In it, the AMA singled out coal-fired power stations: “Populations who live in close proximity to major sources of air pollution, including coal-fired power stations or traffic freeways, may also be at a heightened risk due to high exposure levels.”

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

32 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Huon Hoogesteger is a solar pioneer who built an elite, math-centric team, developed sophisticated system monitoring and analytical processes, and created an innovation that transformed solar in Australia. Learn more at www.smartcommercialsolar.com.au.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 32 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy