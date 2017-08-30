Trump won’t swallow Erekat’s PLO-Palestine poison pill

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General Saeb Erekat has managed to grab international headlines to promote yet another PLO canard regarding the 100 years old Jewish-Arab conflict.
Unabashedly and unashamedly Erekat has declared:
Israel is internationally recognised as the occupying power over 100 percent of Palestine, including in and around occupied East Jerusalem.
Yet according to Article 2 of the PLO Charter - Jordan is the occupying power over 78% of Palestine.
Palestine, with the boundaries it had during the British Mandate, is an indivisible territorial unit.
The British Mandate for Palestine between 1920 and 1946 encompassed what is today called:
1. Israel (17%),
2. Jordan (78%),
3. Judea and Samaria (West Bank) (4%) and
4. Gaza (1%).
The Hashemite dynasty has been the occupying power in Jordan since 25 May 1946 (having rebuffed the PLO's attempt to overthrow it in 1970).
Hamas has occupied Gaza since 2007.
