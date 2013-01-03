King Abdullah’s dethronement threatens Jordan-Israel two-state solution

A conference in Jerusalem next month proposing a plan ("Plan") involving the dethronement of Jordan's King Abdullah threatens any attempt by Jordan and Israel to peacefully apportion - between their respective States - sovereignty in Judea and Samaria – called the West Bank since 1950 – and Gaza ("Disputed Territories").

The Plan's stated goal is to enable Israel to annex Judea and Samaria (West Bank).

The Disputed Territories comprise the last remaining 5% of the territory encompassed by the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine – where sovereignty still remains undetermined between Jews and Arabs. Sovereignty in the remaining 95% now resides in Israel (17%) and Jordan (78%).

Advertisement



Negotiations between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation ("PLO") to create a 23rd independent Arab State in the Disputed Territories were fruitlessly pursued for 21 years – before being suspended in April 2014 with little likelihood of being resumed.

The conference organisers are totally upfront and make no bones as to how the Plan is to be achieved:

The beauty of the plan is that it doesn't require the consent of the PA (Palestinian Authority) or of Jordan. It just requires the embrace of President Trump. He must engineer a way to remove the king from power and to install Zahran and his coalition as the interim government.

The PA ceased to exist on 3 January 2013 so reference to it is irrelevant.

Zahran - Secretary-General of the self-declared Jordanian Opposition Coalition - has formulated the Plan as follows:

This plan seeks to execute a feasible two-state solution where Jordan is the natural homeland for all Palestinians, and Israel becomes sovereign over all soil west to the River Jordan. This could only happen if the corrupt, terror-supporting and double-speaking Hashemite royal family leaves Jordan. The Palestinians often revolt against the regime but the king's police force puts them down. The American media ignore this solution to the unrest in Jordan. What is needed is for the U.S. to influence the Jordanian army and security agency to stand with the revolution the next time it breaks out. The security agencies and army are already securing the country without any influence from the king who is mostly abroad. Under these conditions, the king would not return. Once that happens an interim government of secular Palestinians who want peace with Israel could be appointed.

Advertisement



Dethroning King Abdullah to end Hashemite-rule in Jordan for the last 95 years will only exacerbate the 100-years old conflict between Jews and Arabs.

The Plan also calls for the transfer of one million Arabs living in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) to Jordan: