ABC and Media Watch continue to wipe Israel off the map

By David Singer - posted Thursday, 14 September 2017

The Australian Broadcasting Commission (ABC) - taxpayer funded to the tune of $1 billion annually - still continues to feature a map which falsely identifies "Israel" as "Palestine".

This bizarre conduct came to light after the ABC had initially removed the segment "Misplaced Map Outrage" from its Media Watch website - which had contained the offending map and was headlined:

Daily Mail accuses the ABC of wiping Israel off the map but misses the point of the story

When I wrote to Media Watch disapproving of their decision to delete the segment and sought an explanation for the segment's removal – I was shocked to receive this response from Gabrielle Clark at Media Watch:

This hasn't been purposely removed. Just looks like a back end publishing error. It is back online now.

Shortly thereafter I received a further reply from Jason Whittaker, Story Editor, Media Watch:

The story has not been removed from our website. It remains here:

http://www.abc.net.au/mediawatch/transcripts/s4729053.htm

We have issued no apology, retraction, correction or amendment to this item.

When I clicked on the above link supplied by Whittaker – I noticed that 20 or more comments previously posted – including mine – had all been removed.

This prompted me to ask Whittaker to:

Immediately reinstate all the posted comments that have been removed in the course of someone in the ABC reinstating the segment to the website.

I found Whittaker's reply quite disturbing:

You're welcome to re-post the comment. We apologise if a technical error removed it.

As for the story itself, like I said, we stand by it and have nothing more to add. But if you'd like to take the matter further you can do so through the ABC complaints process (http://www.abc.net.au/contact/complain.htm) or through Free TV Australia (http://www.freetv.com.au/content_common/pg-viewer-feedback-and-complaints.seo).

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
