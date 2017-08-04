ABC and Media Watch continue to wipe Israel off the map

The Australian Broadcasting Commission (ABC) - taxpayer funded to the tune of $1 billion annually - still continues to feature a map which falsely identifies "Israel" as "Palestine".
This bizarre conduct came to light after the ABC had initially removed the segment "Misplaced Map Outrage" from its Media Watch website - which had contained the offending map and was headlined:
Daily Mail accuses the ABC of wiping Israel off the map but misses the point of the story
When I wrote to Media Watch disapproving of their decision to delete the segment and sought an explanation for the segment's removal – I was shocked to receive this response from Gabrielle Clark at Media Watch:
This hasn't been purposely removed. Just looks like a back end publishing error. It is back online now.
Shortly thereafter I received a further reply from Jason Whittaker, Story Editor, Media Watch:
The story has not been removed from our website. It remains here:
http://www.abc.net.au/mediawatch/transcripts/s4729053.htm
We have issued no apology, retraction, correction or amendment to this item.
When I clicked on the above link supplied by Whittaker – I noticed that 20 or more comments previously posted – including mine – had all been removed.
This prompted me to ask Whittaker to:
Immediately reinstate all the posted comments that have been removed in the course of someone in the ABC reinstating the segment to the website.
I found Whittaker's reply quite disturbing:
You're welcome to re-post the comment. We apologise if a technical error removed it.
As for the story itself, like I said, we stand by it and have nothing more to add. But if you'd like to take the matter further you can do so through the ABC complaints process (http://www.abc.net.au/contact/complain.htm) or through Free TV Australia (http://www.freetv.com.au/content_common/pg-viewer-feedback-and-complaints.seo).
