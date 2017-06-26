Labor Party boosts PLO plans to destroy Israel and Jordan

The Resolution of the NSW Labor Party Conference urging the next Federal Labor Government to recognise "Palestine" (Resolution) has given a boost to the political objectives of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) whose Charter calls for the destruction of Israel and Jordan.

Prior to the Resolution being passed its prime mover and shaker – Bob Carr – former Australian Foreign Minister, NSW Premier, Chairman of Labor Friends of Israel turned Patron of Labor Friends of Palestine - tweeted:

Advertisement



Carr's "no ifs or buts" echoed similar demands passed by the Arab Heads of State (including the PLO) at Khartoum on 1 September 1967 following the Six Day War:

no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, no negotiations with it, and insistence on the rights of the Palestinian people in their own country

No "conditions" for Carr maybe – but a few headaches for the Federal Australian Labor Party if it is stupid enough to swallow Carr's poison pill.

1. The Resolution does not identify the location of "Palestine".

Negotiations between Israel and the PLO extending over the last 23 years have failed to come up with an answer.

Recognising a phantom State is an exercise in futility.

Advertisement



The fact that 136 other member States of the United Nations have gone down this same road has only encouraged the PLO to adopt increasingly more intransigent and rejectionist positions opposing the peaceful resolution of a conflict which has raged for 100 years.

Australia should not get sucked into this mindless vortex.

2. When the Khartoum Conference was held - Article 24 of the PLO Charter then declared: