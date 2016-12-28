Ten ideas mean the Maroon state can be a winner always

When it comes to sport, Queenslanders understand competition. 11 series SOS wins on the trot proves that.

But we don’t seem to have noticed that when it comes to the state of the nation, the Blues (and Victoria) are all over us.

Look at this year’s New South Wales budget.

Per person NSW has half our gross debt, just over a third our net debt, and is spending almost three times as much on infrastructure. Over the next three years the NSW economy is projected to grow 8.5%, with unemployment of 4.75-5%, and cumulative surpluses of $6.35bn.

Our record is projected to be 8.5%, 6-6.25% and $967m respectively. Our debt is over $80billion and a growing handicap.

How do we get into a winning position?

In sport it’s a coalition of the coach and the players. The coach provides the strategy and the tactics, the players the fitness and skills along with on-field improvisation.

Earlier this year our institute took those principles and applied them to policy - the result is 10 Big Ideas to make Queensland a champion again.

Why only ten? You get your best result chasing the changes that will make the best returns, and there is a limit to the resources government has.

Queensland has traditional strengths in farming, mining and tourism, and Brisbane is developing as a knowledge factory with particular strengths, amongst others, in health and education. Retirement and population growth are other key industries.

Big idea number one is a gas or coal-fired power generator for North Queensland. Energy is one of our strengths and there is a reservoir of un- and under-employed human capital in North Queensland.

This would add value to North Qld and could create another Gladstone.