ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Climate Trumped

By Everald Compton - posted Monday, 12 June 2017

Everything that Donald Trump does is a combination of good and bad and both are always out on the extremes.

His decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Change Accord is a typical example of classic Trump.

He deservedly won praise for carrying out an election promise. He said many times during his election campaign that he would scrap the Paris Accord and he did. It is a pity that more politicians don’t follow his example and carry out their promises.

He also gave the climate change fanatics a good kick in the head, which they richly deserve. Their vicious attacks on anyone who disagrees with, or reacts calmly to, their predictions of doom are an absolute insult to the intelligence of those of us who are moderates in search of practical solutions.

At time same time, Trump showed utter irresponsibility.

Whether or not climate change is occurring, the undeniable fact is that 7.5 billion human beings are polluting our planet every hour of every day and we have to do something sensible about it, despite Trump’s ridiculous denial of human impact.

In addition, his call for ‘America First’ is selfish, misguided, disastrous and doomed to failure as he gives up American leadership in the world and allows China to step into the vacuum.

But Trump is not the only one to blame for the situation the world now finds itself in.

There are far too many people making a pile of money out of Climate Change. Al Gore and Tim Flannery are doing very well out of it and have a vested interest in keeping the debate going for as long as possible. They are rivalled by a large group of chief deniers who earn massive public speaking fees debunking anything to do with global warming and its consequences.

In addition, there are too many politicians on both the left and right who are basing their political careers on this debate about the survival of humanity. In Tony Abbott’s case, he is banking his political comeback on it and is doing so in a highly irresponsible manner.

Lets forget about all of the above and ask ourselves, ‘Where do you and I go from here’?

I refuse to take part in the Global Warming and Climate Change debate except to vigorously debunk both sides. The whole issue is based on one side trying to dominate the other in an awful exercise of power and wealth.

This article was first published on Everald Compton.

Everald Compton is Chairman of The Longevity Forum, a not for profit entity which is implementing The Blueprint for an Ageing Australia. He was a Founding Director of National Seniors Australia and served as its Chairman for 25 years. Subsequently , he was Chairman for three years of the Federal Government's Advisory Panel on Positive Ageing.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
