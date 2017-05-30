Are we surrendering our national identity?

I've never been one to lament that life was better in the past than the present. Overall, the standard of living and opportunities most of us enjoy now are far better than those of past generations – that is, with one notable and very concerning exception. Over recent decades we have all been guilty of allowing a cancer to eat away at our national identity and sense of self-worth as Australians.

The pioneers who built modern Australia through a unique combination of hard work, grit, determination and good humour, would be horrified to see what has become of their legacy.

When I was growing up there was a significant influx of European migration, particularly Greeks and Italians. They didn't have it easy by any stretch of the imagination. They found themselves in a new country speaking a foreign language, many arriving with nothing more than their personal possessions. They often faced discrimination, before it became a growth industry, yet despite the personal challenges they confronted, they worked hard and did everything they could to assimilate and become part of the Australian culture and lifestyle. Many of them voluntarily went and fought foreign enemies under our flag to protect everything they had grown to love about this country. The interesting outcome was that although they were fiercely determined to integrate, they were still able to successfully introduce many of the best aspects of their own cultural background to the benefit of their adopted country.

Fast forward half a century and what has become of our sense of national pride and patriotism. In short, we have all been brow-beaten by the bleeding-heart minority into surrendering our national identity to those who want nothing to do with preserving Australian culture, in fact, they are actively doing everything they can to destroy it.

How has this happened right under our noses. Well, I put it down to a general lack of political leadership. My views are not about the choice between Labor and Liberal, as frankly we've watched this alarming slide take place progressively over decades under the watch of both sides of politics. I've served in Parliament and witnessed first-hand how many politicians across the spectrum have surrendered to the activism of noisy minorities in the name of political correctness. I regret to say that most government decision making at the state and national level is now based on perceived re-election prospects and pandering to minority views, rather than acting courageously in the best interests of the nation. What our leaders fail to realise is standing for nothing will always deliver far fewer votes than taking a principled position and fighting for it publicly. Of course, I am generalising and there are many good people in politics, but most are held captive by the party system and unwilling to be publicly ctiticised for their genuine views.

Is it too late to turn things around? Well in my humble view, it's five minutes to midnight and we are edging closer to a critical tipping point of no return. Unfortunately, we can no longer rely on our political leaders to protect our Australian way of life.

That leaves the ball firmly in our collective court. It's now time for the silent majority to stand up and reclaim our national identity. To proudly speak out in defence of our Australian heritage and values, and put the radical minority back in their box where they belong before it's too late.