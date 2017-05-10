Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Time to play the migration card

By Gary Johns - posted Thursday, 18 May 2017

There are only three ways Australia can pay its public debt. Either both sides of politics agree there will be no new net spending until such time as the national debt has been dealt with, or deny the vote to all those who pay no taxes.

Neither of these will come to pass; they are simply a measure of my frustration at the imbeciles in the Senate, and on the Labor-Greens benches, who think it is smart to offer goodies to people who would not otherwise be able to afford them, and argue that the nation will benefit.

The federal budget called Labor's bluff and revealed them for the lying hounds they are. The National Disability Insurance Scheme is unfunded, and Labor's Gonski schools funding never existed. Schools are lucky to get the government's offer, which is too generous, but at least it is logical and defensible. As for Labor's threat to amend the Medicare levy to fund NDIS, shouldn't everyone be seen to support the disabled, or are only the wealthy kind-hearted?

Advertisement

There is a third way. Go full bore popular and win big. Australia is sucking in too many of the wrong type of immigrant. This can be fixed and would be popular. There is no doubt many Australians have considerable misgivings about Muslim immigration and the ability of many to fit in.

Almost 70 per cent of Australians are in favour of a strong immigration intake, but Australians are strongly divided over the content of the intake.

A 2015 Australian Institute for Progress online poll reported that 45 per cent of voters say Muslim immigration is bad for Australia.

There are strong political divisions in these views: 75 per cent of Liberal and 69 per cent of non-ALP/Greens minor-party respondents say Muslim immigration is bad; by contrast, 22 per cent of ALP and 18 per cent of Greens respondents thought the same. Only 8 per cent of all respondents thought Muslim immigration had been good for Australia.

An online Essential poll last year reported that 49 per cent of Australians support a ban on Muslim immigration.

The main reason was "they do not integrate into society". A 2011 poll from the same pollster reported that 25 per cent of respondents believed the government "should exclude Muslims from our migrant intake". To the same question, a 2015 face-to-face poll by Morgan reported 29 per cent, down from 36 per cent in 2010.

Advertisement

Australians are not unique in their distrust of Muslim immigration. A recent survey of more than 10,000 people from 10 European states reported an average of 55 per cent agreed that all further migration from mainly Muslim countries should stop.

A good place to start with the immigration question is with the understanding that Australia is not a multicultural society. It is a monolingual, multiethnic and limited culturally diverse society. There is only one official language, English, and it is expected that all will speak, read and write English. Australia is multiethnic and, despite the dreams of human rights activists, is not racist. As for culture, there are limits.

Will Kymlicka, a multiculturalist par excellence, understands the overwhelming power of the host country to require change in immigrants, to the extent necessary, for them to fit in. "In deciding to uproot themselves, immigrants voluntarily relinquish some of the rights that go along with their original national membership." The only question is what, and how much, immigrants have to give up.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

This article was first published in The Australian.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

35 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Gary Johns is a fellow of the Australian Institute for Progress and an adjunct professor at QUT.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Gary Johns

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Gary Johns
Article Tools
Comment 35 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy