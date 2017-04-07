Palm Sunday: reflections on resilience in the face of injustice

Between November 2016 and February 2017 Australian Aletia Dundas served as part of the Ecumenical Accompaniment Programme in Palestine and Israel (EAPPI), a project of the World Council of Churches. She and her team monitored human rights abuses and provided protective accompaniment to people who work nonviolently to end the occupation.
Aletia Dundas works in community development and has a Masters in
Peace and Conflict Studies. Her work has taken her to Palestine, Solomon
Islands, Papua New Guinea, Nepal, Kenya, Rwanda and the United Nations
in Geneva. In her spare time Aletia enjoys bushwalking, perusing the
local organic markets, riding her bike and blogging about a variety of
topics related to social justice and being human. http://aletialivingadventurously.blogspot.com.au/