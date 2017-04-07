Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Palm Sunday: reflections on resilience in the face of injustice

By Aletia Dundas - posted Friday, 7 April 2017
  1. Pages:
  4. All

Between November 2016 and February 2017 Australian Aletia Dundas served as part of the Ecumenical Accompaniment Programme in Palestine and Israel (EAPPI), a project of the World Council of Churches. She and her team monitored human rights abuses and provided protective accompaniment to people who work nonviolently to end the occupation.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

4 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Aletia Dundas works in community development and has a Masters in Peace and Conflict Studies. Her work has taken her to Palestine, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Nepal, Kenya, Rwanda and the United Nations in Geneva. In her spare time Aletia enjoys bushwalking, perusing the local organic markets, riding her bike and blogging about a variety of topics related to social justice and being human. http://aletialivingadventurously.blogspot.com.au/

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Aletia Dundas
Article Tools
Comment 4 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy