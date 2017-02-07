Trump can broker Israel-Jordan deal but no Israel-PLO agreement

President Trump's Special Representative for International Negotiations – Jason Greenblatt – has returned from his wide-ranging meetings in Jerusalem, Ramallah, Amman and Jericho with zero prospects of Trump brokering a deal between Israel and the PLO.

However Greenblatt's belief in the pivotal role Jordan can play in resolving the 100 years old Jewish-Arab conflict was apparent in his tweet after meeting Jordan's King Abdullah II:

We agree on the need for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Jordan an important ally in this effort.

Advertisement



According to the Jordan Times:

During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty stressed the US role in ending the stalemate in the Palestinian-Israeli peace process and reviving negotiations that should lead to a just and comprehensive solution to the conflict, based on the two-state formula. He asserted that reaching a just deal of a comprehensive peace that includes establishing a Palestinian state will reflect on efforts to achieve peace, security and stability in the region.

King Abdullah is whistling in the wind in believing another Arab state could still be established – in addition to Jordan – in the territory comprised in the Mandate for Palestine where Israel presently exercises sovereignty in 17% and Jordan 77% – whilst sovereignty remains undetermined in the last 6% - the West Bank (Judea and Samaria) and Gaza.

Negotiations between Israel and the PLO to create that second Arab State have extended over the last 24 years and been dormant since April 2014.

Those negotiations have failed because Israel and the PLO have been unable to resolve core demands despite two offers having been made by Israel in 2000/2001 and 2008 to cede its claims in over 90% of the West Bank.

Israel's unmet demands are that:

Advertisement



The PLO recognise Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people The major Jewish settlement blocs in Judea and Samaria be incorporated into the boundaries of Israel Israel retains security control over the Jordan Valley Jerusalem remains the eternal undivided capital of Israel Any such State be demilitarized

The PLO's unmet demands are that: