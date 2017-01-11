Trump and Putin must co-operate to defeat Islamic State

President Trump made his intention to destroy Islamic State crystal clear in his stirring address to the Congress on 28 February:

As promised, I directed the Department of Defense to develop a plan to demolish and destroy ISIS -- a network of lawless savages that have slaughtered Muslims and Christians, and men, women, and children of all faiths and beliefs. We will work with our allies, including our friends and allies in the Muslim world, to extinguish this vile enemy from our planet.

The Department of Defense plan had already been delivered to members of the National Security Council's Principals Committee - and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis was due to brief the committee on 27 February.

Whether this plan recommends co-operation with Russia still remains under wraps.

Certainly President Obama's decision in September 2014 to degrade and destroy Islamic State by forming a broad international coalition of 68 States without:

Including Russia; and first securing a Security Council resolution endorsing such action

has proved both catastrophic and very expensive.

The State Department trumpeted that the breadth and diversity of America's coalition partners demonstrated the global and unified nature of Obama's endeavour.

Yet Islamic State today remains undefeated in Syria and Iraq.

Support for – and pledges of allegiance to – Islamic State by over 30 radical Islamic terrorist groups world-wide are creating horrific humanitarian problems – some far removed from the Middle East.

Defeating Islamic State in Iraq and Syria will see these "lawless savages" joining such disparate groups in their drive to establish the restoration of the Caliphate and the implementation of Sharia law world-wide.

Members of the US-led Coalition have not been contributing their fair share towards dealing with Islamic State – leaving the burden to fall squarely on America.