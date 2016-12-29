Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Values crucial to Hanson's vote

By Gary Johns - posted Thursday, 2 March 2017

According to Malcolm Roberts, Pauline Hanson's One Nation senator for Queensland, there are Muslim members of One Nation and there are surgeons and barristers who are members of One Nation.

I bet, too, there are "Asians" and Aborigines.

Pauline Hanson acknowledges that many who vote for her party are on low incomes and some are on welfare.

Advertisement

Analysis by The Australian of polling booths that returned a strong vote for One Nation at last year's federal election suggests a strong correlation between wage stagnation and support for Hanson's party.

But, she says, her supporters are not the type to tolerate "welfare bludgers".

"Right across the board, not only in welfare, I see a big waste of money, and we actually have to rein it back in," she said. "I'm sorry, I can't please everyone, and not everyone's going to agree with me, but I have to make decisions I believe are right for this country and future generations."

One Nation is not a revolt of the toothless, tattooed and white: the "deplorables". This is bigger than class.

Roberts says many of the party's supporters are "sick of the Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra axis". But this is bigger than geography.

Roberts also says: "Tradies are big supporters." And this is bigger than a private enterprise mindset.

Advertisement

Antony Green, the ABC's election analyst, says: "There's an underlying issue of … values that is not related to class. One Nation support taps into that divide."

Roberts believes that he knows what those values are: "A moral compass and a strong work ethic."

This is closer to the mark than class and geography and the employment contract. It shouts - old Labor and conservative Liberal/Nationals - conservative values.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

This article was first published in The Australian.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

9 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Gary Johns is a fellow of the Australian Institute for Progress and an adjunct professor at QUT.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Gary Johns

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Gary Johns
Article Tools
Comment 9 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy