Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The biophysical story behind ‘secular stagnation’

By Jonathan Rutherford - posted Monday, 27 February 2017

There is much anxious discussion today about the low economic growth rates, or 'secular stagnation', besetting the global economy. As many have noted, this has played a crucial role in the rise of anti-establishment 'populist' parties across the globe. But are mainstream economic theories – i.e. neo-classical, Keynesian, etc. – adequate for explaining the phenomena, or is a new 'biophysical' approach needed?

While most analysts have focused on the slowdown in GDP growth rates over the last decade, one can notice a declining trend beginning as far back as the 1960s. Jean-Marc Jancovici shows that in the 1960s world GDP per capita was increasing at +3.5 % per year, however, in the 1970s the rate declined to +2% on average across the decade, and for the last three decades it has been about +1.5%.

Advertisement

Source: World Bank, 2015

This global trend, of course, hides major regional variation – in Asia, for example, growth in per capita income has accelerated over the same period. The reason for the overall declining trend, is largely a consequence of the OECD countries (i.e. advanced industrial) which, until recently concentrated a large share of global GDP, but which have collectively experienced a much steeper decline in per capita income growth than elsewhere.

Source: World Bank 2015

The decline in OECD income growth is strongly related to a parallel decline in labor productivity over the same period, which is not surprising given productivity improvement has long been understood a key driver of growth.

Advertisement

 

This declining rate of growth is more surprising given, much of it has been driven by spiraling rates of public and private debt. Beginning in the mid-1980s, the global debt to GDP ratio has increased dramatically to the point now where the global economy is saddled with an estimated $152 trillion worth of debt, which is equivalent to 225% of global GDP. And how have governments responded? Largely via monetary policies such as negative interest rates, which make credit (and thus debt) easier to attain in a desperate effort to restore historical growth rates – but so far to little avail.

These trends have sparked a wide-ranging debate among economists. Explanations have varied according to those that put more emphasis on supply-side against demand-side factors. On the supply side the slowdown in productivity has been attributed to diminishing returns from new technical innovations, whereas on the demand side, the problem is believed to lie in the decline in aggregate demand due to a build-up in the rate of saving. This demand side diagnosis is usually followed by a call for more active fiscal policy, or a redistribution of income towards lower income groups with a higher propensity to consume.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

8 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Jonathan Rutherford is Coordinator of the New International Bookshop and a 'Simpler Way' activist.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Jonathan Rutherford

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 8 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy