ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Why has the state government ignored key recommendation from own DV taskforce?

By Cassandra Pullos - posted Friday, 17 February 2017

I am shocked that current calls for GPS tracking bracelets for domestic violence offenders haven't been actioned immediately when that action was actually included in the key recommendations of the State's own special taskforce into DV, which presented its findings to the State Government two years ago.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's reported remarks urging parties demanding new measures for DV offenders to first discuss the issue, seems to ignore her Government's own DV taskforce recommendations of 2015.

The Opposition is promoting a Bill which would ensure violent domestic violence offenders are fitted with GPS tracking devices. But Ms Palaszczuk has urged caution on fast tracking tough new DV laws in the wake of the murder of Gold Coast mother Teresa Bradford.

I was astonished at the Premier telling the Opposition to "sit down together" and discuss with police and welfare agencies how best to introduce practical aspects of the new law.

The Premier is saying the state has allocated $200,000 to GPS tracking technology for DV offenders but the Government had to ensure the devices would work.

Why is the Premier stalling on these measures? GPS tracking was recommended two years ago among the 140 recommendations of the State's "Not Now, Not Ever" task force on domestic violence.

Recommendation number 123 : The Queensland Government trials the use of GPS monitoring for high risk perpetrators of domestic and family violence."

This was in a report featured on the Queensland Government's own website which features the 2015 report of the Special Taskforce on Domestic and Family Violence in Queensland, Not Now, Not Ever: Putting an end to domestic and family violence in Queensland.

In the two years since then it seems the recommendation for tracking bracelets for DV offenders has been ignored. Why?

The New South Wales Government last year included $2.9 million in its Budget for high-risk domestic violence offenders to be fitted with GPS tracking devices to restrict their movements and ensure they do not come within designated exclusion zones.

New South Wales actioned this a year ago and Queensland has done nothing. Why not? Has our State Government consulted other states? If not, why not?

Premier Palaszczuk's attitude to calls for some of the immediate measures to monitor DV offenders defies belief.

About the Author

Cassandra Pullos is an Accredited Family Law Specialist and Director of Gold Coast specialist family law firm Pullos Lawyers.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Cassandra Pullos
