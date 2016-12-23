Trump-Netanyahu meeting set to expose Obama’s collusion on Resolution 2334

One of the intriguing aspects of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to the White House on 15 February will be the evidence he produces to President Trump to establish former President Obama's collusion in promoting Security Council Resolution 2334.

America abstained from voting on Resolution 2334 – but the language used in that Resolution was inimical to the national interests of Israel and the Jewish people by declaring that:

the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, had no legal validity and constituted a flagrant violation under international law

Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem

Advertisement



This language identifies as "Palestinian territory":

and seeks to erase the legal rights vested in the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in these areas under the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine.

Such language gives credence to the PLO claim that the Mandate – a critical building block in the 100 years old Arab-Jewish conflict – is null and void.

Resolution 2334 contravenes article 80 of the United Nations Charter - exceeding the Security Council's powers and condemning the hypocrisy of the Security Council which sanctimoniously professes to be concerned about "legal validity" and "international law"

The Egyptian newspaper Al-Youm Al-Sabea was the first to allege American collusion in promoting Resolution 2334 - claiming to have a transcript of a meeting in December - prior to the passage of Resolution 2334 - between Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat, US Secretary of State John Kerry, and US National Security Advisor Susan Rice in which Kerry said the US was prepared to cooperate with the Palestinians at the Security Council.

Advertisement



White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price claimed no such tripartite meeting took place and that the 'transcript' was a total fabrication – although he admitted Erekat had met with Kerry and Rice separately.

Netanyahu issued a Press Release on 28 December 2016 declaring: