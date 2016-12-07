Paris buries Palestine and UN Security Council Resolution 2334

72 States and Organizations meeting in Paris on 15 January have repudiated Security Council Resolution 2334 ("UNSCR 2334") just three weeks after it was passed on 23 December 2016.

UNSCR 2334 had reiterated the Security Council's:

vision of a region where two democratic States , Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders...

The final Paris communique dumped this "two democratic states solution" by reaffirming:

that a negotiated solution with two states , Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security, is the only way to achieve enduring peace.

The word "democratic" was in fact omitted in the Paris communique in nine places – signalling that Paris did not accept the definitive terms of the "two-state solution" proposed by the Security Council.

The Paris communique deliberately sought to mislead and deceive what UNSCR 2334 had actually stated – declaring the Participants:

welcomed international efforts to advance Middle East peace, including the adoption of United Nations Security Council resolution 2334 on 23 December 2016 which … called on both sides to take steps to advance the two-state solution on the ground...

blatantly failing to identify that it was the "two democratic states solution" that was envisioned in UNSCR 2334.

Paris went even further in attempting to gloss over the obligation for any Palestinian State to be democratic - the communique noting:

the importance of addressing the dire humanitarian and security situation in the Gaza Strip and called for swift steps to improve the situation.

No mention about addressing the absence of democracy in Gaza - where Hamas has denied the Arab population any elections for the last 10 years.