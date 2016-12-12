The year the music stopped

My end of year travels enabled me to take in some Christmas functions in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Inevitably, the conversations got to focus on the sad state of politics and a few facts became indelibly clear.

Malcolm Turnbull has reached rock bottom and few now listen to anything that he says. No matter whether people are left, right, centre or swingers, they are utterly unanimous in this view and highly unlikely ever to change their minds.

They are also unanimous on another matter. They do not want Bishop, Morrison or Shorten to replace him. They just want politicians to get lost.

In fact, they all see Christmas 2016 as the end of the line. It concludes a shocker of a year when the music stopped.

Needless to say, there are other issues that caused the music to fade away.

We have already gone down for the long count when Trump won the US Presidency. Brexit and the turmoil in Italy has contributed to our bewilderment, while the agony of the Royal Commission on Child Abuse gave us much discomfort and a huge sense of disgrace.

Added to this is the juvenile behaviour of the Australian Parliament whose elected members incredibly believe that we all lay awake at night worrying about the evils inherent in something called 18(c) as well as such momentous threats as backpackers and a few rotten trade union guys. They also believe that we will contemplate suicide if anyone should dare mention such an outrageous atrocity as emissions trading.

But, at the end of the day, we can have a quiet Scotch and contemplate how we get the band to start playing again. This is vital as the worst thing that can happen to anyone is for us to not play the music that is in our souls waiting to break out into the world.

In working out a plan to express our most beautiful music we must, unfortunately, take on board a few more traps that we will encounter in 2017 and which will cause our shock absorbers to crush tightly and make a few chords play out of tune.

There is a chance that Angela Merkel could lose in Germany even though she has no obvious successor. This will be a tragedy as she and Justin Trudeau of Canada are the only genuine leaders left in the entire world now that John Key has resigned as PM of New Zealand.

Marine le Pen could become President of France in April and carry out her promise to take her nation out of the European Community. That will shake it to core and the Netherlands could follow.

Barnett will lose in Western Australia, but the ALP will only be able to form a minority government that relies on the support of those whom we currently describe as minor parties.