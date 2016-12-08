Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Save our lawns

By Valerie Yule - posted Thursday, 8 December 2016

Today we burn a half billion gallons of gas a year powering rotary mowers - John Lienhard

Lawns are lovely. I love lawns. Lawns are useful in hundreds of ways, lovely to the eye, beautiful in vistas, and healthy for the air.

I am against the enthusiasts who want to get rid of lawns. Where can children play and clothes dry in the fresh air?

Advertisement

But we must also save our oil resources! Save our carbon emissions!

But caring for lawns need to add to the world's noise and carbon emissions and waste of fossil fuel.

MOST suburban lawns do not need the great enormous waste of power mowers.

"Lawns reflect a 200-year-old Romantic dream of fusing ourselves with nature. Yet that very dream now poses a major threat to the nature it so lovingly celebrates."

Everyone with a pocket-handkerchief of a lawn thinks they need their own several-hundred-dollar noise-making polluting neighbor-annoying petrol-mower. Why?

A gardening magazine had a feature about ride-on mowers. I sent a letter about hand-mowers, which then cost under $80. It was not published.

Advertisement

But Australian lawns need not look like English lawns. Australian lawns can be mostly green flat-weeds with flowers of yellow dandelions and white daisies; a bit too tussocky for cricket pitches and tennis but fine for other amateur sports and play, children, children's play gear, lounging, picnicking and barbecues, and parking extra cars. They can go brown and waterless in summer because they don't get watered.

Modern lawns and lawnmowers are a classic example of unnecessary waste.

The power-mower is an extremely useful invention, and where would we be without it? Even in 1950 it took long lines of crawling Japanese women with scissors to cut the lawns of the Imperial Palace in Kyoto. Nineteen- century cricket pitches used to be scythed then rolled with horse-drawn rollers.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

21 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Valerie Yule is a writer and researcher on imagination, literacy and social issues.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Valerie Yule

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Valerie Yule
Article Tools
Comment 21 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy