Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Could Australia’s gay marriage debate be the next revolt against the establishment?

By Lyle Shelton - posted Monday, 21 November 2016

Brexit. Trump. Would Australia’s February 11 gay marriage plebiscite have been the latest outbreak in the popular global uprising against PC elites?

Thanks to Labor, the Greens, the Nick Xenophon Team and Derryn Hinch killing off the peoples’ vote in the Senate earlier this month, we will never know.

But after Trump’s triumph it is likely Australia’s progressive elites are breathing a sigh of relief.

Advertisement

We know this because a bright spark in Labor briefed the Sunday Telegraph’s Samantha Maiden about secret polling which showed they would lose.

Blowing up the plebiscite was never about protecting vulnerable gays from Christian hate merchants, it was about making sure the issue did not find its way into the hands of ordinary people who might not do as they are told.

It is instructive that Hillary Clinton made her infamous “basket of deplorables” description of Trump supporters at a LGBTI gala event.

It played well to this audience but was a major contributing factor to her losing the election.

Rainbow political activists sit at the apex of Political Correctness. You simply can’t be a member of polite society unless you genuflect to their agenda.

This has even extended now to having us all being expected to accept that someone with a penis is a woman, if they want to be.

Advertisement

Not to believe this and not to support it being taught at a “Safe School” near you, makes you deplorable. It makes you a bigot, even if biology is on your side.

Learning nothing from middle America’s revolt against the political class, organisers of Sydney’s gay and lesbian Mardi Gras scrubbed Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull from the VIP list.

His crime? He won an election promising a people’s vote on marriage and honourably tried to follow through.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

255 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Lyle Shelton is Managing Director of the Australian Christian Lobby based in Canberra.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Lyle Shelton

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Lyle Shelton
Article Tools
Comment 255 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy