Could Australia’s gay marriage debate be the next revolt against the establishment?

Brexit. Trump. Would Australia’s February 11 gay marriage plebiscite have been the latest outbreak in the popular global uprising against PC elites?

Thanks to Labor, the Greens, the Nick Xenophon Team and Derryn Hinch killing off the peoples’ vote in the Senate earlier this month, we will never know.

But after Trump’s triumph it is likely Australia’s progressive elites are breathing a sigh of relief.

Advertisement



We know this because a bright spark in Labor briefed the Sunday Telegraph’s Samantha Maiden about secret polling which showed they would lose.

Blowing up the plebiscite was never about protecting vulnerable gays from Christian hate merchants, it was about making sure the issue did not find its way into the hands of ordinary people who might not do as they are told.

It is instructive that Hillary Clinton made her infamous “basket of deplorables” description of Trump supporters at a LGBTI gala event.

It played well to this audience but was a major contributing factor to her losing the election.

Rainbow political activists sit at the apex of Political Correctness. You simply can’t be a member of polite society unless you genuflect to their agenda.

This has even extended now to having us all being expected to accept that someone with a penis is a woman, if they want to be.

Advertisement



Not to believe this and not to support it being taught at a “Safe School” near you, makes you deplorable. It makes you a bigot, even if biology is on your side.

Learning nothing from middle America’s revolt against the political class, organisers of Sydney’s gay and lesbian Mardi Gras scrubbed Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull from the VIP list.

His crime? He won an election promising a people’s vote on marriage and honourably tried to follow through.