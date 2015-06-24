Embarrassment about Australian football pitches only tells half the story

Following Australia's 1-0 win against Greece at Sydney's ANZ stadium, coach Ange Postecoglou again criticised the standard of pitches serving as Australian venues for international competition. While noting "we keep talking about being the sporting nation and sporting capital of the world", he stressed the need to "understand our game needs a good surface".

I am also disappointed. For those of us viewing overseas football matches on television, most field surfaces outside Australia do indeed look like carpet with their lush green colour, often made more impressive by attractive chequered patterns.

But wait a minute. Australian football leaders choose to use Australia's large stadiums that are also utilised by other codes, stadiums that would probably not exist if public funding had not been allocated on the basis that they prove cost effective through widespread use.

Advertisement



In other words, given that football is less popular than Australian Rules and rugby league, football would have less capacity to attract international teams without adequate world class large-capacity stadiums that attract the necessary crowds.

The simple truth is that Australian governments, perhaps already overly committed through their funding of stadium in these difficult budgetary times, are hardly in a position to fund stadiums that allow sparse use to ensure immaculate playing fields.

While we do need to ensure that our playing fields are in the best possible order, an aspect our world-class curators may already consider, the simple reality is that Australia is unique given the various football codes that play at our major sporting venues.

Most large world class stadiums throughout the world, including those used by the major football leagues of Germany, England, Spain and Italy, rarely host more than one match per week.

For example, typical of all large British stadiums (all codes), Arsenal played just 27 matches at London's 60,000 seat Emirates stadium between August 2015 and May 2016 (2.7 matches per month).

In contrast, the major stadiums of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane often host more than one football match (all codes) per week. For example, Sydney's ANZ stadium, scene of the recent controversy, hosted 8 matches in just two months since 7 April 2016, including three games between May 15 and June 1. Similarly, Melbourne's Etihad stadium, which will host the second international between Australia and Greece (7 June 2016), has been the venue of 22 AFL matches since 26 March 2016 (2 per week).

Advertisement



So, if key players of any Australian football code are not happy with the situation, they need to promote alternative ideas.

It may be that artificial fields are the answer, although it remains to be seen whether non-grass fields prove suitable for the much more physical codes of Australian rules and rugby (both league and union).

They can even propose to build their own stadiums, as the French rugby union has with its plans to move its base from the Stade de France due to rent pressures and playing surfaces concerns. The new 82,000-seat stadium, featuring a retractable roof and slide-out pitch, will be built on a former horse racing track 25 km south of Paris at an estimated cost of €600 million.