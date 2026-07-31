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Anthony Fauci's private diary and emails show he knew lockdowns failed

By Ian Miller - posted Friday, 31 July 2026

Sometimes you learn that people are exactly who you think they are.

And that may never apply more accurately and comprehensively than it does with Anthony Fauci.

Fauci was portrayed, starting in early 2020, as an objective, brilliant, virtually infallible God-like figure.

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He was the voice of opposition to President Donald Trump, a clear-eyed force of evidence-driven policy, contrasting with the evil Trump who didn't "listen to the science."

That's not an exaggeration; there were Christmas tree ornaments made depicting Fauci as a Pope, there were shrines put up in people's houses, he was on the cover of various magazines, and he was given a parade of endless, relentlessly glowing media appearances from his fawning, adoring fans. Fans like CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

For most critics it was clear almost immediately that these portrayals and friendly media appearances depicted the exact opposite of reality.

Fauci was a narcissist. Someone who enjoyed the attention, power, and influence he now unexpectedly wielded. He was unimaginably arrogant, unwilling to listen to new evidence if it contradicted what he wanted to believe, as well as someone who apparently thought himself a virtually infallible, God-like figure.

Well, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) over the weekend released a series of diary entries, emails, and inside information from Fauci himself and it turns out that the critics were more dead on than they could have ever imagined.

There are so many humiliating, embarrassing, discrediting revelations from the emails and diary entries that many are still compiling them. Combing through the list of statements that he made privately, in direct contradiction to his public pronouncements, could be a full time job. For weeks.

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But let's highlight a few, revisit what he said, and explain what it all means.

One of Fauci's most heinous legacies was the strong push for lockdowns, school closures, and mask mandates. Those three policies were and remain significant contributors to many of the negative outcomes resulting from our response to the Covid pandemic.

School closures set back an entire generation of children.

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This article was originally published on the author's Substack and is republished from the Brownstone Institute. Published under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.


 

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About the Author

Ian Miller is the author of Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates. His work has been featured on national television broadcasts, national and international news publications and referenced in multiple best selling books covering the pandemic. He writes a Substack newsletter, also titled Unmasked.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
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