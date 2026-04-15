The ABC of misinformation coming to a library near you

Who'd have guessed that a quick read of an email from our local library would have caused me to almost spill my morning cup of cappuccino as I laughed at the irony and sheer hypocrisy of an upcoming " Matter of Facts Workshop" on misinformation.

That topic could be helpful if it uncovered the many examples of misleading statements and policy failures of our political leaders. But the presenters certainly should know all about misinformation (and disinformation) because they are frequently embroiled in it.

To quote from the library newsletter: "Join us for a practical and engaging session designed to help you better identify misinformation and navigate today's complex information landscape. Delivered by the ABC in partnership with the Australian Library and Information Association and Western Sydney University, this two-hour workshop combines expert insights with interactive learning. Explore how misinformation spreads and learn how to critically assess what they see online. The workshop includes a collaborative activity to apply these new skills in real-world scenarios. Ideal for anyone wanting to build confidence in recognising trustworthy information, this session supports individuals to become more informed and resilient members of the community."

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Really? Let's start with our national broadcaster which soaks up almost $1.3 billion in taxpayer funding each year while it is supposedly bound to a code of impartiality. But it doesn't employ any presenters or commentators who aren't from team left, it frequently includes personal opinion from reporters supposedly presenting straight news, and if an event doesn't fit its own woke agenda it is frequently ignored, under-reported or misreported.

On the other hand, if it is a scandal or a mis-step from any leading figures on the right, it's headline news for days on end.

Harsh criticism? Let's uncover some recent controversies.

The Afghanistan "doctored audio" scandal (2024)

In a major editorial failure, an ABC report about an Australian SAS deployment in Afghanistan included audio of a helicopter gunfight that had been digitally altered. An independent investigation revealed additional gunshots were edited into the footage to make it appear as though soldiers were firing on civilians. This prompted an internal review, a public apology from ABC Chair Kim Williams, and a commitment to address slipping standards.

Subsequently, former Commando Commander Heston Russell successfully sued the ABC for defamation, with the Federal Court ordering the national broadcaster to pay Russell $390,000 in damages plus his legal fees, with a total cost reportedly estimated at up to $3 million.

The defamation lawsuit and the "doctored audio" scandal were directly intertwined, forming part of a massive controversy surrounding the ABC's investigative reporting into the 2nd Commando Regiment in Afghanistan.

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Donald Trump speech editing (2025)

The ABC was heavily criticized for deceptively editing a speech by US President Trump regarding the January 6 Capitol riots. Broadcasters clipped out a key section where Trump stated the purpose of marching to the Capitol was to "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," creating a narrower and more aggressive narrative that did not reflect the reality of the full speech.

ACMA ruling on Fox News investigation (2022)

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) officially ruled that a Four Corners investigation into Fox News was "materially misleading". ACMA found the ABC omitted critical context surrounding Trump campaign rallies, excluded facts about the role of social media in the Capitol riots, and breached "honest dealing" standards when approaching on-air talent.

Retraction of Gaza starvation statistics (2025)

Multiple ABC platforms prominently broadcasted a claim by a United Nations spokesperson stating that "14,000 babies would be at risk of dying in Gaza within a 48-hour period due to starvation". It later issued a high-profile retraction after it was revealed the data was grossly misrepresented; the actual underlying scientific forecast estimated 14,100 cases of acute malnutrition over a 12-month period, not acute starvation deaths within 48 hours.