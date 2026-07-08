'A Fair Go' for all

Some stories are written into constitutions. Others become famous slogans that capture the values a nation hopes to live by.

Australia has never quite found its own. That is surprising, because Australia is unlike any other country on earth.

Our story begins with the world's oldest continuing cultures. It includes convicts and free settlers, explorers and pioneers, gold seekers and migrants from every continent. It is shaped by mateship forged through hardship, by communities that quietly help one another, by a hunger for freedom and opportunity, by a healthy scepticism of authority, by a willingness to challenge arbitrary rules, by the vastness of the outback, the energy of our cities, held in our ocean expanse.

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We have inherited remarkable institutions, abundant natural resources and one of the most successful diverse societies in history. Yet, like every nation, we also carry difficult chapters. Our treatment of Indigenous Australians, the vulnerable and at times successive waves of migrants, reminds us that the Australian story is unfinished.

Preoccupied with today's political battles, we sometimes overlook this immense store of social capital. Trust between neighbours. Volunteer organisations. Sporting clubs. Local communities. Families. Businesses. Shared institutions, Freedoms to Speak, Associate and Innovate, Education for all, Respect and Responsibility. These are essential foundations upon which prospering and resilient societies are built.

To survive and prosper in today's chaotic world any intentionally sustainable society must achieve a dynamic, complex blend of (a) social cohesion (where everyone belongs and contributes without the vulnerable left behind) and (b) freedoms to innovate (where individuals can aspire without imposing unfair burdens on others).

Today's challenges

The twenty-first century presents every democracy with the same challenge.

How do we remain united without demanding uniformity?

How do we encourage freedom without allowing exploitation?

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How do we care for the vulnerable without discouraging personal responsibility?

These are not uniquely Australian questions. They are the questions every enduring society must answer.

France expresses its aspirations through Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. America speaks of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. Germany chose Unity, Justice and Freedom. South Africa adopted Diverse People Unite. None of these slogans perfectly describes the nation that adopted it, nor have the nations faithfully followed them. That is not their purpose. They are guides and aspirations-broad ideals by which citizens measure themselves and their country.