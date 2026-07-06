The respectable corruption of Australia

Australia isn't failing through dramatic collapse or overt criminality. It's something more subtle and insidious. Australia is, in a structural sense, a corrupt system, but not in the way the term is usually understood.

This isn't corruption driven by bribery or violence. It's a quieter form, a kind of genteel corruption, where incentives across the system reward inaction, protectionism, and self-interest, often at the expense of the broader public.

Australia has benefited from sustained economic growth for decades. Rising asset values, strong commodity demand, and population expansion have created a sense that trade-offs don't really matter; that competing demands can all be accommodated without consequence.

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This is false. Australia is still a constrained system, and we are testing limits.

Capital is finite. Infrastructure is finite. Institutional capacity is finite. Social cohesion is finite. When those constraints are ignored, incentives drift. Systems begin to reward behaviours that are rational for individuals or groups, but damaging at the national level. For example, rent-seeking, avoidance of accountability, and the steady expansion of institutions beyond their productive value.

Many of these institutions are not just underperforming, they are functionally broken. When a system consistently produces outcomes that are economically inefficient, socially divisive, or openly exploited at scale, it is not operating as intended.

The fact that these outcomes can be explained by incentives does not excuse them, in fact it explains why they persist. Systems don't self-correct if the people operating within them benefit from the current structure.

Examples are not hard to find:

Large corporates spending millions in political donations to avoid billions in tax

Multi-billion dollar fraud and leakage within the NDIS with limited enforcement

Tens of billions spent annually on Indigenous programs with limited or improvement, or worsening outcomes

Migration running at historically high levels without matching infrastructure, integration planning, or even a clear rationale

Housing costs reaching 10–15x income in major cities

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These are not marginal issues. They are large, persistent, and well understood yet remain largely unaddressed. The question is no longer whether the system is working, but who it is working for.

There is also a reinforcing feedback loop at work. As government expands, it creates the expectation that government should be responsible for solving an ever-wider range of problems. That expectation, in turn, justifies further expansion for example more programs, more funding, more intervention.

Over time, fewer problems are allowed to exist outside that frame. The question stops being whether government should intervene, and becomes how much more it should do. In most policy debates, failure is framed as either poor execution or a need for greater intervention. The possibility that the system itself is overextended is rarely treated as the primary cause.