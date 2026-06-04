Australia imagined

In this article I state a case for generating a movement for the electors of a federal government. Voters have a brief moment of power when every three years they choose a government. Thereafter, governments expect them to be passive recipients of their legislative decisions. Three years is a long time to remain compliant and obedient, particularly when they are compelled by laws to be silent. The second article outlines a simple but potentially very effective and powerful method for voters' voices to be acknowledged by politicians.

Independent media are organisations actively pursuing an agenda holding the governments of Australia to account on many policy areas including the nature of democracy and accountability. I am planting a seed developing an idea to reshape the manner democracy is practised in Australia. The basic idea is not new, but I have added an Australian twist which I believe will generate a new power to the people who elect governments. I believe independent minded people and organisations will identify with this idea and give it support to make it happen.

The strength of this idea though is dependent upon its political neutrality. By that I mean it is driven by citizens, and not by party members. With interest fostered by electors, an event coordinated by a body with a national reach will make a government take notice and heed the people who put them in power.

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This intent does not suggest a revolution or any extreme actions. It is a cry for reform ' measured, achievable reform ' driven by a simple conviction: Australian democracy no longer serves its citizens as it claims to do. My argument seeks a subtle change and with cooperation from an organisation that has a wide reach, a small event can happen to create a moment the government cannot ignore. I want politicians to listen quietly and politely to the voices of their electors.

Background

The American Declaration of Independence contains the phrase by Thomas Jefferson: 'all men are born equal'. He meant to reassure citizens that those in power are no different from those they govern. Jefferson was appealing to revolutionaries to have faith and trust in their rulers; and for many years, for many people in many countries, this phrase was the bedrock of democracy.

Yet anyone with lived experience understands this is fiction. Inequality is baked into our lives. Genetics, the environment, and parents financial and social situation ensures every neonate has different life outcomes. The phrase 'all men are born equal' is a myth ' a story to pacify querulous cynics.

In global democracies, voter trust is collapsing because changes are occurring at an incredible pace ' politically, economically, technologically, socially. Young and old alike see their governments are not reducing inequality - they are entrenching it. Nowhere is this clearer than in how our democratic government functions between elections.

Let me explain

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Australian elections for the Commonwealth parliament occur roughly every three years. During campaigns politicians promote a raft of policies carefully crafted through focus groups and marketing professionals. Electors respond by choosing the candidates whose policies have meaning to them, given their upbringing, education and personal situation. Election day is the most important moment citizens have to influence the potential government of the day. Then that moment passes, and it won't happen again for another three years.

Consequently, people's assumptions can be dashed when governments squib their political sales talk, for example distinguishing between 'promises' and 'core promises'. People deserve better.

Governing is a complex business, and many issues they face run counter to voters' expectations. But complexity does not justify a failure to respond to the voters' opinions. Nor does it excuse a system that listens more closely to paid insiders than to voters.