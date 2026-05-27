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Turkey's egregious human rights violations are beyond the pale

By Alon Ben-Meir - posted Wednesday, 3 June 2026

Turkey's human rights record has crossed from troubling to indefensible. Behind the language of counterterrorism and national security lies a systematic campaign that has dismantled the rule of law, criminalized dissent, and stripped hundreds of thousands of their most basic rights

Turkey's Egregious Human Rights Violations Are Beyond The Pale

In the aftermath of the 2016 attempted coup, Turkey's President Erdogan embarked on a sweeping consolidation of power that has since metastasized into one of the most far-reaching assaults on human rights in the modern era. What began under the pretext of emergency rule has evolved into a permanent architecture of repression, targeting judges, journalists, political opponents, minorities, and civil society. The cumulative effect is the hollowing out of democratic institutions and the transformation of citizenship itself into a conditional status contingent on loyalty to the regime.

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Alongside this authoritarian consolidation, ErdoÄŸan has deliberately fused Islamic identity with state politics, steadily eroding the secular foundations of the republic. By casting himself as a defender and de facto leader of the Sunni Muslim world, he frames his domestic and foreign policies in quasi-religious terms, implying a higher moral sanction. This conflation of faith and governance discourages dissent and imbues political authority with a divine aura of legitimacy.

Arbitrary detention and mass purges

UN data indicate that around 160,000 people were arrested and 152,000 public employees were dismissed during the first 18 months of the emergency rule after the 2016 military coup, often without individualized evidence or due process. Teachers, judges, prosecutors, police, and military officers were summarily purged, losing income, housing, and social benefits overnight.

Erdogan's emergency decrees allowed for the arrest of those with 'links' or 'connections' to terrorist organizations, without defining what was meant by 'links', enabling a system of nebulous collective punishment. He institutionalized authoritarianism, making freedom contingent on political loyalty rather than on universal rights.

Torture, ill treatment, and suspicious deaths

UN reports document details of extensive human rights violations, beatings, sexual assault, electric shocks, and waterboarding in police custody and pre trial detention, amounting to systematic torture. Routine ill treatment enforced stress positions, deprivation of sleep, and threats against detainees' families, with numerous suspicious deaths in custody.

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This classic negation of human dignity, justified in post-coup Turkey, where the state claims the right to inflict pain beyond any legal or moral constraint, destroys the very idea of the rule of law.

Politicized judiciary and destruction of the rule of law

International observers describe a "collapse" of judicial independence, with thousands of judges and prosecutors dismissed or prosecuted, then replaced by loyalists. The European Court of Human Rights has issued landmark judgments finding systemic violations, including inhuman or degrading treatment and violations of the right to a fair trial.

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About the Author

Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He teaches courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies.

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Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
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