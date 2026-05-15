Why grief shouldn’t disappear when Mother’s Day does

Every year, once Mother's Day passes, the conversation moves on almost instantly. The flowers die, the social posts slow, the shop displays come down, and life resumes as normal.

But for those who have lost their mum, Mother's Day is never just a single difficult Sunday each year. It is a reminder of an absence that lingers long after the social media posts, brunches and celebrations end. And perhaps that's what we still fail to understand about grief - it does not arrive for one single day and then quietly disappear. It stays.

I was 23 when my mum died from cancer. Fourteen years later, I know grief does not simply "pass" with time. It changes shape, but it remains woven through everyday life in ways both visible and invisible. It appears in milestone moments and ordinary routines, in career decisions, relationships, motherhood, and identity itself.

Advertisement



Yet once occasions like Mother's Day are over, there is often an unspoken expectation that grief should retreat quietly into the background too.

This is where many grieving people feel entirely alone and unseen..

As a society, we have become more comfortable acknowledging grief in the immediate aftermath of loss or during symbolic moments on the calendar. However, we are far less equipped to support the long tail of grief with the months, years and decades that follow when the world has moved on, but the loss has not.

Much to everyone else's disbelief, grief is not an event. It is an ongoing relationship with absence.

While grief is one of the most universal human experiences, it remains something people still struggle to talk about. Often not out of cruelty, but discomfort. People worry they will say the wrong thing or avoid mentioning someone's mum because they fear upsetting them.

Conversations become cautious and silence grows, but avoiding grief does not protect grieving people. It isolates them.

Advertisement



What most people need is not perfect language or carefully rehearsed advice. They need acknowledgement and someone willing to sit within the discomfort rather than look away from it.

Sometimes that looks like saying her name in conversation, checking in after the anniversary dates have passed or recognising that grief resurfaces in unexpected ways. Understanding that someone may still be carrying the weight of loss years later, even if they appear "fine" on the surface.

These gestures may seem small, but they fundamentally change how grief is carried.