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As the definition of autism expands, are we losing sight of those with the greatest needs?

By Andrew Whitehouse, David Trembath and Mirko Uljarevic - posted Thursday, 14 May 2026
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This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

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About the Authors

Andrew Whitehouse is the Deputy Director of The Kids Research Institute Australia. He is also the Angela Wright Bennett Professor of Autism research, the Director of at The Kids Research Institute Australia, and the Research Strategy Director of the Cooperative Research Centre for  Living with Autism (Autism CRC).

David Trembath is a professor and Head of Autism Research and Senior Principal Research Fellow at CliniKids, The Kids Research Institute Australia.

Mirko Uljarević is a Professor and Senior Principal Research Fellow at The Kids Research Institute Australia and the CliniKids. He has been awarded the 2024-25 Future Health Research and Innovation Fund Distinguished Fellowship, which is jointly funded by the Stan Perron Charitable Foundation. Previously, he was Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
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