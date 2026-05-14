As the definition of autism expands, are we losing sight of those with the greatest needs?

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About the Authors

Andrew Whitehouse is the Deputy Director of The Kids Research Institute Australia. He is also the Angela Wright Bennett Professor of Autism research, the Director of at The Kids Research Institute Australia, and the Research Strategy Director of the Cooperative Research Centre for Living with Autism (Autism CRC).

David Trembath is a professor and Head of Autism Research and Senior Principal Research Fellow at CliniKids, The Kids Research Institute Australia.

Mirko Uljarević is a Professor and Senior Principal Research Fellow at The Kids Research Institute Australia and the CliniKids. He has been awarded the 2024-25 Future Health Research and Innovation Fund Distinguished Fellowship, which is jointly funded by the Stan Perron Charitable Foundation. Previously, he was Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University.