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On why tough immigration enforcement is damaging the US economy.

By Mehroz Siraj - posted Tuesday, 5 May 2026

Since assuming office at the start of his second term, President Trump has always keenly said that strong immigration enforcement and mass deportations of undocumented immigrants would continue to be a standard hallmark of his domestic policy agenda.

He has sought to achieve this by deploying large scale immigration and federal law enforcement agents from across various departments of government onto streets and cities all across the United States.

While these moves have created considerable public resentment and drawn strong condemnation from the Democrats, the economic impact of this is unfortunately not being debated and articulated well enough and in proper context.

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Across the United States, industries such as hospitality, construction, health care, agriculture and gig work are heavily reliant on immigrant labour as many of these industries require jobs that American workers are traditionally highly reluctant to do.

These essential sectors of the economy, according to many recent reports, have been hit particularly hard due to the Trump administration's ongoing crackdowns on immigration.

Take for example, the hospitality industry. According to a February 2026 report in The Guardian between December 2024 and December 2025, it was estimated that the US hospitality industry lost 98,000 jobs at least, due to the Trump administration's immigration crackdowns.

This has indeed been having a direct impact on America's tourism industry as well, which the report noted had slumped by over 5.5 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The Guardian also further reported that the city of Minneapolis had seen a revenue loss of around $81 million in 2024, largely due to a decline in Canadian tourism due to heightened immigration operations in the city.

A deep study of human history informs us that nation states cannot normally shed the baggage of history or geography in short periods of time. The United States is certainly no different.

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A study of the economic and social histories of the United States reveals to us that the country's best decades of economic development were ones that were dominated by high immigrant intakes and more targeted immigration enforcement.

This is particularly true about the 1980s, 1990s and the first fifteen years of this century.

During those eras, the United States experienced exponential growth that was fuelled in part due to high immigrant intakes, which means a growing market size of consumers and a growing pool of skilled and hardworking people for the economy.

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About the Author

Mehroz Siraj is a journalist with more than five years of writing and reporting experience having worked with newspapers in Pakistan, and on many websites around the world. Mehroz is a Pakistani international student at RMIT University.

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Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
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