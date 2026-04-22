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Why policy outcomes are shaped by behaviour, not design

By Mark Jeffery - posted Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Public policy is most often evaluated on its design.

Was it well conceived?
Was it evidence-informed?
Was it sufficiently consulted?

These are important questions. But they are incomplete.

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Because policy does not operate on paper. It operates through people.

And when policy outcomes fall short, the failure is frequently attributed to flaws in design. The response is predictable: refine the framework, adjust the settings, issue new guidance.

Yet across multiple sectors - particularly health, aged care and disability - a recurring pattern persists. Well-designed policy is implemented, initial progress is made, and then outcomes begin to diverge from intent.

The question is not simply whether the policy was well designed.

It is whether the system delivering it behaved as expected.

The behavioural dimension of implementation

Policy implementation is often treated as a technical process: translating intent into action through structures, processes and compliance mechanisms.

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In practice, it is also behavioural.

Decisions are made by individuals and teams operating under real conditions - time constraints, competing priorities, incomplete information and, increasingly, sustained pressure.

These conditions matter.

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About the Author

Mark Jeffery is a senior executive and author focused on leadership under sustained pressure and its impact on decision-making, behaviour and organisational outcomes.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
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