OC restores common sense to women’s sport – now it’s time for New Zealand and Australia to follow suit

The International Olympic Committee has finally drawn a line in the sand. From the LA28 Games onward, eligibility for the female category will be limited to biological females, verified by a simple, one-time SRY gene test via cheek swab or saliva. Athletes who test SRY-positive – indicating male sex development – will be ineligible.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry put it plainly: “It would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe.”

This is not a minor policy tweak. It is a long-overdue correction that restores the foundational principle of women’s sport: it exists to give biological females a fair and safe arena in which to compete. For years, international federations, national bodies and grassroots organisations rushed to adopt the IOC’s earlier open-door approach. The result was predictable and devastating. Women and girls were displaced from podiums, scholarships, teams and opportunities. In contact sports, safety was compromised. Science and common sense were sidelined in favour of ideology.

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Save Women’s Sport Australasia (SWSA) has long warned that male developmental advantages – beginning in utero and powerfully reinforced at puberty – cannot be fully erased by testosterone suppression, surgery or good intentions. On top of this, females manage unique reproductive disadvantages such as menstruation and its impact on performance. Women’s sport is not a consolation category. It is a sex-based category designed to recognise and protect female biology.

For the past decade, the conversation in sport has been almost entirely about how to include trans-identifying males in the female category. Resources, policy papers and endless meetings have focused on finding ways to make that inclusion “work” – while the far more important question of how to include everyone fairly and safely has been ignored. We have spent ten years debating how to unfairly accommodate one group at the direct expense of another, rather than asking how males who do not feel at home in the male category can be supported within the natural diversity of their own sex, or how alternative pathways for inclusion might be created without disadvantaging girls and women.

That conversation must now change. The IOC’s decision gives every national sporting body in New Zealand and Australia the clearest possible signal. If fairness matters at the Olympic Games, it must matter at every level – from elite competition to school sports, club fixtures and regional events. Partial measures or continued loopholes at grassroots level will only undermine the very fairness the Olympics have now chosen to protect.

SWSA will be writing to the CEOs of all national sporting organisations in New Zealand and Australia urging them to adopt the IOC standard immediately. We are doing so in the hope that they have been waiting for this international leadership so they can return to common-sense policies that protect the fairness, safety and integrity of the female category.

The IOC has now been explicit about the magnitude of male developmental advantage. If any organisation chooses not to follow this lead and continues to ignore the established science, it will be making a clear and deliberate choice to undermine the female category. We sincerely hope that will not be the case.

The stakes are high. Female athletes have already lost far too much. They have been told to be quiet, to accept unfairness, to make way. They have been gaslighted into believing that biology is bigotry and that their legitimate concerns about safety and opportunity are somehow unkind. Enough. It is time to stop gaslighting girls and women into accepting displacement from podiums, scholarships, teams and opportunities that are rightfully theirs.

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Women’s sport is worth defending precisely because it celebrates what female bodies can achieve when given a level playing field. Male bodies are different – stronger, faster, more powerful on average in almost every measurable athletic trait after puberty. Pretending otherwise does not make it so; it simply punishes the group that biology has already disadvantaged.

The IOC’s decision is a victory for evidence over ideology. It proves that when the stakes are high enough – Olympic medals, global prestige, athlete safety – even the most cautious international body can choose science. National bodies in New Zealand and Australia now have both the permission and the obligation to do the same.

We call on every sporting organisation across both countries to implement the IOC standard without delay: female category for biological females only, verified simply and once. Consistent rules from the top to the grassroots are essential. Anything less will leave female athletes exposed and the integrity of women’s sport eroded.

The conversation can finally move forward. Let us focus on genuine inclusion for all – including helping males feel welcome and valued in the male category, where the natural diversity of male bodies is already accommodated. Let us protect the female category as the sex-based space it was always intended to be.

After years of displacement and danger, science and common sense are prevailing at the highest level. It is time for New Zealand and Australian sport to follow the IOC’s lead and bring that same fairness and safety home to every girl and woman who pulls on a uniform and steps onto the field.