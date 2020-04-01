Bring on the Iranian nuke

The idea of nuclear non-proliferation has come in for some heavy punishment of late. For one thing, powers with nuclear weapons, pre-eminently the United States, have been shown up as blackguards in seeking to prevent other powers in acquiring the option. In its conduct of talks with Tehran, ostensibly to stem their nuclear ambitions, Washington was merely managing a front of chatter while the warmongers were busying themselves behind the scenes. In June 2025, this culminated in the US joining Israel with Operation Midnight Hammer, which saw, according to President Donald Trump, "Monumental Damage […] done to all Nuclear sites in Iran as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!"

Despite these celebratory self-awarded accolades, Israel and the United States would initiate a savage and ongoing encore that began on February 28, with Trump again stating that Iran could never have a nuclear weapon. Apparently, obliterated nuclear facilities must have had some inner life that needed expunging. Diplomacy on non-proliferation was further shown to be contemptible and hypocritical.

Last year's strikes on Iran, and the current Iran War, reveal the central hypocrisy of those who insist on keeping the nuclear club closed and limited, something made comically grotesque by the fact that one of the belligerents, Israel, is an undeclared nuclear power buttoned up in strategic ambiguity. Countries possessing the murderous nuke have been keeping those without such weapons in a state of suspended anticipation for decades. The central bargain is to be found in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a document that keeps club members in fattened bliss while holding off future admissions with the promise of civilian nuclear technology. Iran's case shows that even having a civilian nuclear program is not something that will be countenanced.

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The hard lesson, and one studiously understood by North Korea, is that having nukes is the ultimate security guarantee in the great family of unruly gangsters known as the international community. This much was admitted by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, in a March 23 speech at the Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang. "Today's reality clearly demonstrates the legitimacy of our nation's strategic choice and decision to reject the enemies' sweet talk and permanently secure our nuclear arsenal."

Those who refuse to pursue such an option or have abandoned their ambitions in the face of pressure and empty undertakings given by the powerful, have been found wanting and ultimately dead: Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, Iraq's Saddam Hussein.

The late Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed by Israeli and US airstrikes, despite having issued an expansive fatwa banning the development of nuclear weapons. The religious ruling had first surfaced at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 2005. In its words, "[T]he production, stockpiling and use of nuclear weapons are forbidden under Islam and that the Islamic Republic of Iran shall never acquire such weapons." Iran's leadership had "pledged at the highest level that Iran will remain a non-nuclear weapon State party to the NPT and has placed the entire scope of its nuclear activities under IAEA safeguards and additional protocol, in addition to undertaking voluntary transparency measures with the Agency".

In February 2025, the leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) begged Khamenei to reconsider the edict in light of Trump's return to the White House and the increasingly belligerent tone he had adopted towards the regime. "We have never been this vulnerable, and it may be our last chance to obtain one before it's too late," stated one official to The Telegraph. Another revealed that, "The existential threat we now face has led several senior commanders – who previously insisted on following the supreme leader's guidance – to push for making an atomic weapon." One of Khamenei's advisers, Kamal Kharazi, said last November that the fatwa was the only impediment to developing a nuclear capability. "If the Islamic Republic of Iran faces an existential threat, we would have no choice but to adjust our military doctrine."

In the meantime, Iranian policy became a ragbag of options that pushed it to a point where Tehran might be considered on the brink of the nuclear threshold without quite getting there. Deterrence could be achieved without actually acquiring a weapon. "Khamenei," writes Tom Vaughan for The Conversation, "seems to have made a bet that achieving 'nuclear threshold' status, where a state has the potential to develop nuclear weapons at short notice, would be enough to do this and to deter US or Israeli attacks." In failing to achieve this, Iran had "borne all the costs of being a 'proliferator', while reaping none of the perceived security benefits of nuclear weapons."

Expanding nuclear weapons arsenals has also become modish. In the face of unreliable guarantees of extended nuclear deterrence offered by the United States in Europe, French President Emmanual Macron is inclined to the view that the next five decades "will be an era of nuclear weapons." Keeping in mind "our national and European challenges, we have to strengthen the nuclear deterrent… We must think of our nuclear deterrent on a European scale."

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John Erath, former US diplomat and currently serving as a policy director of the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation says that more countries "feel insecure", with nuclear weapons being the antidote. "There is no real alternative. Deterrence has so far prevented nuclear war, but often by luck." Specific to Iran, reasons Ramesh Thakur, director of the Centre for Non-Proliferation and Disarmament in the Crawford School of the Australian National University, "nuclear weapons are now the only thing that will guarantee regime survival." Jennifer Kavanagh, director of military analysis at Defense Priorities, a Washington-based think tank, suggests that a nuclear weapon may prove "a faster route to restore deterrence for a regime that is now more radical and has been attacked twice in the midst of negotiations."

Instead of being shaded into unusable insignificance and hopeful oblivion, these weapons of homicidal lunacy have been shown to be more attractive than ever. They are virtually the only way regimes and governments of all stripes can hope to deter potential belligerents. Survivors of Iran's leadership, now facing that existential threat long warned against, will be only too aware of that fact.