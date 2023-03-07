Gout Gout and global sprinting success

What do we make of Gout Gout, Australia’s most followed sprinter, after he was beaten by fellow Australian Lachlan Kennedy for the second year in a row in the 200m at the Maurie Plant Meet, Australia’s biggest one day athletics event.

Well, Gout remains an exciting global sprint prospect in line with the 18 year old having already run (wind legal) times of 10.00 for the 100m and 20.02 for the 200m, just as the 22 year old Kennedy continues his bid for global 100m success after running 9.98 in 2025.

Gout, already the beneficiary of sponsorship with Adidas since 2024, has many years ahead of hard training of him which will hopefully aid his potential to become Australia’s first male global championship sprint medalist since Rick Mitchell won a silver medal in the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games.

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But while Gout remains an excellent prospect, especially in the 200m, winning a global medal at the Olympic Games or World Championships is an extremely difficult task, perhaps one of the hardest of all global sporting feats.

Sprinting, perhaps more so than any other individual sport, requires considerable genetic talent because of the need for a high proportion of fast-twitch muscle fibres, an ability to generate rapid neural signals from the brain to muscles (neuromuscular coordination), and even anatomical advantages such as springy and stiff tendons that store and release elastic energy.

It is precisely Gout’s genetic makeup, as an Australian with Sudanese heritage, long expressed by his gazelle-like natural speed having run sub-10.43 in 2023 when just 15 years of age, that may help explain the enormous excitement about his future prospects amongst Australians.

Sure, we are not supposed to talk about racial differences, but it is worth noting that Australia’s excellent sporting facilities and well-funded coaching for many decades has produced zero male global sprint medals (100m to 400m) in World Championships and Olympic Games since 1983.

Australia’s best male performer since 1983 was Darren Clark who ran fourth in the 1984 Olympic Games 400m final at 18 years of age, a mighty feat he repeated at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games.

In contrast, the US, with its very large talent pool and college system, has won 132 of 279 medals in the male sprint events since 1983, with just 5 won by Americans with European backgrounds (all by Jeremy Wariner in the 400m).

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But Gout faces other non-American talent as the lure of sponsorship and decent prizemoney has also seen many talented African runners emerge in recent years to try their hand at the sprints.

For example, Botswana’s Leslie Tobago, the 2024 200m Olympic champion when just 21 years old, not only won $US57,000 for his silver and bronze medals for the 100m and 200m at the 2023 world championships, but has received significant financial rewards including sponsorship deals since with Red Bull, Nike, TAG Heuer (Swiss watches) and the De Beers Group as a global ambassador.

So, while Gout is currently the fastest 18 year old running anywhere in the world today, his path towards global medals may be challenged by other talented youngsters with three teenagers having run the 200m in 20.07 20.08 and 20.13 during 2025, not far behind Gout’s best time of 20.03.