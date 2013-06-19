Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

‘Ideally, you’d know nothing about the game’: festival censorship and the short memory of arts reporting

By Adele Chynoweth - posted Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Sports commentators proudly know their history. Arts journalists not so much.

AFL commentary is peppered with relevant examples of past scores, rule-changes, umpire decisions, administrators. Such relevant cases can date several decades and serve to enlighten the viewer of the dynamics of the match of the day.

Gideon Haigh, in his recent articleseamlessly links the retirement of Australian Test cricketer, Usman Khawaja, with the lineage of those who played decades before him whilst also providing a pertinent class analysis.

Advertisement

Compare this depth with the reporting of the controversy of the cancellation of scheduled writer Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah at the 2026 Adelaide Writers Week.

To recap briefly, Dr Abdel-Fattah was uninvited. Writers and sponsors withdrew in solidarity. The event was cancelled. Louise Adler, the director of Writers Week resignedbecause the Adelaide Festival Board did not heed her experienced advice.

The coverage of the scandal was extensive but showed little understanding of the long history of censorship at the Adelaide Festival.

Journalists noted the sensitivities linked to the recent tragedy at Bondi, but then largely confined their discussion to an analytical window of just two years.

Dennis Muller in his commentary on thefiasco makes comparisons with the Ukrainian writers who withdrew from the Writers Festival in 2023, the exit of writers from the 2025 Bendigo Writers festival and Creative Australia's hatchet handling of Australian representation at the 2026 Venice Biennale. ABC News made the same observations.

Claire Lehmann, for The Australian, at least briefly nodded at history in noting that the Festival's Writers Week was founded in 1960.

Advertisement

But this is not the first time that the Adelaide Festival has suffered a bloody nose in an attempt to avoid controversy. In their coverage of the 2026 Adelaide Writers Week, arts reporters overlooked that fact that Festival censorship history had indeed repeated itself.

Katherine Towers in her 2001 article for the Financial Reviewprovides a well-informed, chronological overview of Adelaide Festival crises, a perspective lacking in the reporting of the calamity of Adelaide Writers Week 2026. David Marr is a journalist and political commentator but his historical insight is limited to the publication Adelaide Festival 60 Years. Here, Marr notes that the Governors of the 1960 Adelaide Festival rejected Alan Seymour's play One Day of the Year because if was deemed offensive to veterans and the middle class.

These Festival Governors also rejected Patrick White's drama The Ham Funeral for inclusion in the programme because the script referred to abortion. Such was the Governors' decision, despite the play'ssuccessful season in London and the firm recommendation of Geoffrey Dutton, chair of the Festival's Drama Committee. In 1964, the Festival also rejected Patrick White's then new play Night on Bald Mountain.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

The author thanks Roderick Campbell for his astute peer review and careful editing of this article.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Adele Chynoweth has a PhD from Flinders University. She was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to public history. She is a TEDx speaker, author of Goodna Girls: A History of Children in a Queensland Mental Asylum, editor of Museums and the Working Class, co-editor of Museums and Social Change: Challenging the Unhelpful Museum and writer, director, producer of Eighty Twenty: Mark Opitz Remembers.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Adele Chynoweth

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Adele Chynoweth
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy