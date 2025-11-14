Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Scott Morrison almost got it right

By Graham Young - posted Thursday, 5 February 2026

If you want to know why the Australian Liberal Party is where it is read Scott Morrison's piece on fundamentalist Islamic terrorism in The Australian last Tuesday.

Great analysis, and then a brain fart of a solution.

His point was that the Islamic community has to take some responsibility for recent acts of terrorism. Not that the community is collectively guilty for them, but that they arise from a form of 'radical' or 'extremist' Islam, and that can best be policed from within the community.

Advertisement

About time someone said that. He had belled the cat.

But then came the clanger – he's going to fix the problem by regulating it!

He writes:

Over the past decade, countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan have reasserted authority over religious teaching, licensed imams, disrupted extremist funding and revised curriculums to remove antisemitism. The UAE has gone further, excluding universities for scholarships it believes contribute to radicalisation, including in the UK!

Let's license imams and school curricula. Morrison even left it open that these measures could be extended to Christian churches as well.

It is time for nationally consistent, self-regulated standards: recognised accreditation for imams, a national register for public-facing religious roles, clear training and conduct requirements, and enforceable disciplinary authority. Religious education should promote coexistence, reject antisemitism explicitly, and be transparent. Safeguarding, financial accountability and scrutiny of overseas funding must also be strengthened.

Advertisement

And:

Where similar weaknesses exist in other faiths, including my own, the same standards should apply. And where safeguards are absent, public funding and tax concessions should not be automatic.

At that point I remembered he was the Liberal Prime Minister who, during Covid, presided over the greatest circumscription of civil liberties in the history of the country where he talked a good liberal human rights game, but never brought it to the match.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

This article was first published in The Spectator.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

6 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Graham Young

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Graham Young
Article Tools
Comment 6 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy