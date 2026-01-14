Bondi Massacre aftermath

Following the massacre of Australian Jews attending an open air Hannukah ceremony on Bondi Beach on 14th December 2025, ex- Prime Minister Scott Morrison, addressing an anti-Semitism conference in Israel, has defined what he believes Islam must do, if it is to be welcomed into the Western world's family.

He says that the Islamic community can no longer avoid questioning about how they practice and govern their religion in Australia, or indeed any of the Western countries they seem to be so keen to settle in. Just as the Catholic Church had to face up to horrors of child sex abuse carried out by their own priests, Islam needs to put its house in order.

Morrison pointed out how many Muslim majority countries were 'doing a better job at curtailing political Islam in their mosques and schools.' This includes banning the likes of the Muslim Brotherhood, who support Hamas, and Hizb ut-Tahrir, one of many Islamic militant group which the Australian government is trying vainly to 'cancel'. However, the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC) has indicated that will be contesting the governments rights to do so, as they may do so in a democracy, and that they want people to refrain from using divisive and misleading terms such as "radical Islam", "extremist Islam" or other divisive language."

Morrison's advice is that religious leaders 'must also clearly reject what he calls political Islam and transnational movements that weaponize faith for power, rather than worship.' Such moves should be designed not 'to police the mainstream, but to protect it from' a deadly fringe.

To do this, Morrison suggested the adoption of a 'nationally consistent standards of Imam's conduct, a countrywide register for preachers and a self-sufficient Islamic peak body that had the powers to intervene and discipline radicals … such as those who encouraged the Bondi killers. 'He also proposed an audit of Islamic education (in Australia) to make sure it … promotes coexistence, and for any materials to be translated into English.'

He noted that for some, his suggestions could be attacked for fear of stirring Islamophobia, but he did not explain why such a phobia is not unreasonable, when its public face is that of the Bondi father and son who saw it as their duty as good Muslims, to murder so many Jews while they were at their devotions.

One of those victims of the Bondi shooters who went to hospital with gunshot wounds, reported that her initial identity wrist band identity was replaced by hospital staff, without discussion, with a fictitious woman's name of 'no religion'. The reason for this could be concern over previous comments on social media by two Muslim nurses in an Australian hospital, that they would if they could, kill any Jewish patients.

The AFIC rejects Morrison's proposal following perhaps the views of President Erdogan of Turkey who has made very clear, that there is no such entity as 'Moderate Islam' ie., as opposed to Radical Islam, there is only Islam.[1] This however means that the two shooters at Bondi, as Muslims, were just following the teachings of the Koran?

What Morrison also by-passed is that there is no separation between state and religion in Islam, as there is in the West. This can be seen clearly in theocratic Iran where, in our western terminology, the church is the state and the state is the church. The Koran and Hadith the accounts of the life and actions of the prophet) provide comprehensive guidance for every aspect of a Muslim's life and politics as we know it, does not exist. If what is written in a book is covered in the Koran and the Hadith, then that book is not needed, if it is not covered, then that book is wrong and must be destroyed.

What role can the PLO play in Gaza if peace and a livable future is to erupt there? They have been tasked by the UN, with running that part of Palestine not ruled by Israel, but can never forget that it was Hamas, not Israel, who drove them out of Gaza. Israel had agreed to return all of Gaza to Palestine in exchange for peace, which the PLO agreed to, but the offer was negated by a Hamas attack on the PLO as devastating to the Palestinian community in Gaza, as was their 12th October 2023 attack on Israel. Should the whole of the previous Roman Province of Palestine, including Jerusalem, be 'liberated' by Hamas, what will be the PLO's role?

Erdogan also ignores the fact that there are two main varieties of Islam, Sunni, which are the majority with 87%, and which Erdogan follows, and the remaining 13% Shia, which Iran's Ayatollah, Hezbollah and their Yemeni allies follow. Both branches have subsets with different views to Erdogan's 'there is only one Islam', such as Sunni's Hanafi and Maliki, and Shia's Jafari and Ismaili. The Sunni Muslim Brotherhood, which is banned in most Islamic countries, and to which Hamas look for guidance, follow the strict Salafi Wahabi sect of Sunni Islam. The Kurds practice Sunni Islam, but Erdogan seems be busy trying to exterminate them: as with Christianity, there are many ways to heaven.

Throughout Muslim history there have been significant populations of non-Muslims, mainly Christians and Jews, and while the latter still exist in many Muslim majority countries such Egypt's Copts, the late 20th century saw the Jewish component vanish completely, with many finishing up in Isreal. Nothing was said in the west about this variety of ethnic cleansing or genocide.

So, when the AFIC rejects Morrison's advice one wonders why. Is it because in their heart of hearts, in common with so many Muslims world-wide, they support Hamas, Hezbollah, PLO, Qatar, Turkey, Yemen and other Muslims world-wide, in their drive to sweep all 15 million Jews off the entire planet, not just those living between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea? Such concerns could also explain why countries such as Slovakia, Hungary, Myanmar, Angola and Samoa have passed laws restricting Muslim activity within their borders, and prompts one more question: would the protest outside the Sydney Opera House in support of the Hamas invasion of Israel in October 2023 have even taken place, were it not for the recent, post 2020 influx of Muslim migrants, particularly those from the Middle East?