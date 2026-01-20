Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The cry for myth

By Sarah Flynn-O'Dea - posted Tuesday, 20 January 2026

My path toward Classical education did not begin with a love of antiquity, but with disillusionment. While studying psychology, I sensed that no matter how diligently I applied myself to its methods, the discipline could not account for the fullness of the human person. The problem was not psychology's concern for wellbeing, but its confidence that the scientific method could finally explain humanity.

Alongside the popular lectures of Jordan Peterson, I encountered existential thinkers such as Carl Jung and Viktor Frankl, whose work resisted reduction. They spoke of meaning, symbol, archetype, and myth-concepts treated with suspicion by a discipline increasingly defined by measurement, data, and replicability.

This tension became unavoidable in my own research. Psychology will claim to measure love, identity, or wellbeing-yet these are concepts that are irreducibly lived, relational, and moral. Measurement lends such ideas scientific authority, but it does not guarantee understanding or insight. One may quantify behaviour without ever grasping meaning.

Advertisement

Here the deeper problem emerges. When knowledge is restricted to what can be measured, meaning is reduced to superstition. The quantifiable is privileged over the significant. What should be the most humane of disciplines, education, psychology, politics, society and culture become inhospitable to the human person.

Psychology's promise to explain the human condition begins to resemble the Sirens' call to Odysseus: we know all the deeds of men. But the result is not wisdom, but fragments of reality - truth flattened into data, transcendence reduced to immanence.

It was in this impasse that I encountered Rollo May, whose writings began to clarify the conundrum. May argued that myth is not a primitive error to be overcome, but a fundamental mode of human understanding. Myth, he insisted, is how human beings locate themselves within reality. Without it, we do not become more rational-we become lost.

This insight illuminated what modern education so often forgets. Human beings are not primarily data-processing machines. We are meaning-seeking creatures who understand ourselves narratively. We live inside stories before we analyse ideas. We recognise courage, justice, sacrifice, and love long before we define them.

Classical education begins with this anthropology.

Within the Liberal Arts tradition, myth and narrative are not opposed to reason; they pre-requisite disciplines. Story does not replace logic-it furnishes the imagination so that logic may have something real to work upon. Before students can analyse virtue, they must first recognise it. Myth forms moral perception and orders the heart before moral argument.

Advertisement

This is why the Liberal Arts tradition places story at the centre of curriculum design-not as enrichment, but as foundation. Epic, legend, sacred narrative, and great literature shape the imagination, which is not an ornamental faculty but the framework for meaning. Without a well-formed imagination, reason is procedural rather than contemplative-efficient, but shallow.

CS Lewis captured this danger memorably in The Voyage of the Dawn Treader through the figure of Eustace Scrubb: informed, competent, and incapable of wonder. Even Albert Einstein acknowledged the imbalance when he observed that imagination encircles the world, while knowledge remains limited.

Modern education, dictated by the social science paradigm, increasingly treats learning as the acquisition of measurable competencies detached from meaning. "Evidence-based practice" governs curriculum and pedagogy, yet the evidence it produces repeatedly fails to produce human flourishing. When education is severed from narrative, it informs without forming.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

This article was first published on Logos Australis.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Sarah Flynn-O'Dea is a Queensland teacher and the founder of Logos Australis.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Sarah Flynn-O'Dea

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy